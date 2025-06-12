Leica’s Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 is the SL System’s Lightest Zoom

Leica has announced the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH., which it says sets a new standard as the most compact and lightweight zoom lens for the L-mount SL system.

Paired as a new kit option with Leica’s SL3-S, the company says the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. is a more affordable and versatile option for its full-frame mirrorless camera system and is designed for everyday use.

“The innovative optical design and incorporation of aspherical elements enable the new SL-Lens to deliver exceptional performance while maintaining a constant f/2.8 aperture across its entire focal-length range,” Leica says.

“Thanks to its constant aperture throughout the zoom range, this lens is an ideal choice for both photography and videography. Featuring Leica’s globally renowned craftsmanship, the new Vario-Elmarit-SL is a premium lens that meets the exacting standards of ambitious photographers, providing them with the support they need to bring their creative visions to life.”

The lens is constructed of 16 elements arranged in 12 groups with two FLD lenses, two SLD lenses, and three aspherical elements. The lens features “cutting-edge coatings” to “ensure optimal color rendition and contrast” while at the same time optimizing light transmission to effectively minimize reflections, Leica adds.

“The fast autofocus system consistently delivers precise and reliable focus,” the company says.

Like all of Leica’s recent lenses, the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. features a “durable” metal housing that protects it from dust and water, although no specific IP rating was provided. Despite this, the lens isn’t that heavy and only weighs 20.1 ounces (about 570 grams). It stows to four inches long and uses the common 67mm front filter thread.

Below are a few sample photos taken with the lens, provided courtesy of Leica.

Astute photographers may recognize the lens and its optical formula from Sigma’s 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary that launched in February 2021. While it cannot be stated with absolute certainty that this is the same lens, Leica has been known to leverage its partners in the L-mount alliance to produce Leica-branded cameras and lenses before.

The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. is available to purchase starting today, June 12, for $1,890 or paired with the SL3-S for $6,495.

Image credits: Leica