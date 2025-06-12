Leica’s Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 is the SL System’s Lightest Zoom

Jaron Schneider

Leica has announced the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH., which it says sets a new standard as the most compact and lightweight zoom lens for the L-mount SL system.

Buy the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH new on Amazon.comBuy the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH used on KEH.com

Paired as a new kit option with Leica’s SL3-S, the company says the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. is a more affordable and versatile option for its full-frame mirrorless camera system and is designed for everyday use.

“The innovative optical design and incorporation of aspherical elements enable the new SL-Lens to deliver exceptional performance while maintaining a constant f/2.8 aperture across its entire focal-length range,” Leica says.

“Thanks to its constant aperture throughout the zoom range, this lens is an ideal choice for both photography and videography. Featuring Leica’s globally renowned craftsmanship, the new Vario-Elmarit-SL is a premium lens that meets the exacting standards of ambitious photographers, providing them with the support they need to bring their creative visions to life.”

A man with curly hair and a mustache is holding a camera up to his eye, taking a photo on a city street with blurred buildings and lights in the background.

The lens is constructed of 16 elements arranged in 12 groups with two FLD lenses, two SLD lenses, and three aspherical elements. The lens features “cutting-edge coatings” to “ensure optimal color rendition and contrast” while at the same time optimizing light transmission to effectively minimize reflections, Leica adds.

A person wearing a brown jacket holds a black camera with both hands, the camera hanging on a strap around their neck. A black bag is visible at their side, and they are standing next to a wall.

A person with curly hair holds a digital camera with a large zoom lens, adjusting camera settings on the screen while standing on gray tile flooring.

“The fast autofocus system consistently delivers precise and reliable focus,” the company says.

Like all of Leica’s recent lenses, the Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. features a “durable” metal housing that protects it from dust and water, although no specific IP rating was provided. Despite this, the lens isn’t that heavy and only weighs 20.1 ounces (about 570 grams). It stows to four inches long and uses the common 67mm front filter thread.

Below are a few sample photos taken with the lens, provided courtesy of Leica.

Three chickens stand near and on top of a wire cage in a cluttered, dusty area, with rocks and debris on the ground. Part of a bicycle with a basket is visible on the right, and a tent is in the background.

A blurred woman with hair covering her face stands in front of dramatic, sunlit rocky cliffs at dusk, with a crescent moon visible in the darkening sky above.

Two people stand near rugged, sunlit cliffs under a colorful sky at sunset. Wispy clouds stretch across the sky, and a bird flies in the distance, adding to the dramatic, serene landscape scene.

A woman with long brown hair smiles gently at the camera, standing by a wooden pier over calm water at sunset. She wears a brown coat and pearl earrings, with her hand resting lightly on her chin.

Waves crash against a rocky coastline at sunset, with sunlight streaming over tree-covered hills and illuminating mist rising from the shore.

Children with water guns play near a life-sized Superman statue adorned with flower garlands, next to a red telephone booth on a busy outdoor street.

Two children are seen through the blue side of an inflatable pool, pressing their hands against it. In front of the pool on the ground, there are a pair of red sandals and one white striped sandal.

Astute photographers may recognize the lens and its optical formula from Sigma’s 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary that launched in February 2021. While it cannot be stated with absolute certainty that this is the same lens, Leica has been known to leverage its partners in the L-mount alliance to produce Leica-branded cameras and lenses before.

A camera lens sits on top of two stacked books next to a large potted plant with tall, green leaves, all placed on a concrete surface with sunlight casting shadows.

The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. is available to purchase starting today, June 12, for $1,890 or paired with the SL3-S for $6,495.

Image credits: Leica

