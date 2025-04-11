7Artisans Debuts New Full-Frame Cinema Lenses for Video Pros

Jeremy Gray

A close-up of a professional camera mounted on a tripod, equipped with a 35mm lens. In the background, people are holding phones and cameras. Various camera lenses are displayed on a table.

7Artisans had a very busy NAB 2025 experience in Las Vegas earlier this week, unveiling a wide array of new lenses. PetaPixel has already covered the company’s new AF 40mm f/2.5 ultra-compact prime lens for photographers, but the company also had plenty to show for hybrid and video-first creators, including a new series of T1.5 full-frame cinema lenses.

The all-new set of cine lenses features a unified T1.5 aperture across the entire set and comprises focal lengths from 18mm all the way to 135mm. 7Artisans specifically mentions 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm focal lengths in its associated Instagram post, seen below, but at the 7Artisans’ booth at NAB, additional focal lengths were on display.

PetaPixel‘s Jaron Schneider, Chris Nicholls, and Jordan Drake went hands-on with some sample units at NAB, including another new series of T2.1 full-frame cinema lenses that 7Artisans has not discussed on social media. The PetaPixel team came away impressed with the build quality and feel of 7Artisans’ new cinema lenses, noting that the focus and aperture rings feel fantastic in hand, and the lenses have a professional-quality build.

A professional video camera mounted on a tripod with a large 35mm lens labeled "Full Frame Stokes." The setup includes various controls and attachments, situated on a blue and white surface.

7Artisans says that its new T1.5 lenses offer an extra-long focus throw for smoother manual focusing, engraved markings for precise focus, and iris control, and each lens in the series sports a full-metal housing, ensuring durability during demanding professional workflows.

A promotional image showcasing 7Artisans T1.5 Series professional cine lenses, with silhouettes of three lenses labeled "50," "35," and "75." The text includes "NABSHOW" and "Professional Cine Lenses" on a dark background.

“This series ensures professional-level consistency and performance for filmmakers and production teams,” 7Artisans explains. The company has not explicitly said which mounts its new T1.5 full-frame cinema lenses will be available, but it says they will offer “multi-mount support.”

7Artisans is also playing some other key details close to its vest for now, including availability and pricing.

“From compact primes to cinema-ready glass, 7Artisans’ NAB 2025 release delivers tools that meet the evolving demands of photographers and filmmakers alike,” 7Artisans concludes.

The full-frame cinema lens market is heating up, with a wide range of options available for filmmakers with all budgets. 7Artisans has primarily focused its cinema lens efforts on APS-C and Super35 image sensors, although given what the company showed at NAB, it is clear that full-frame video is squarely in its sights for 2025.

Image credits: Hands-on photos by Jaron Schneider

