7Artisans Unveils 120mm T2.9 2X Macro Cine, Four AF Primes, and Polarizing Filter

The public opening of CP+ in Yokohama, Japan, has brought with it a flurry of new third-party lenses. PetaPixel covered some from Viltrox yesterday, and there are many other companies showcasing their newest lenses on the show floor, including well-known Chinese lens maker 7Artisans.

7Artisans showcased five new lenses, including four autofocus-equipped short to standard primes plus a 120mm T2.9 Macro 2x lens for cinematographers.

7Artisans 120mm T2.9 2x Macro Cinema Lens

Starting with the lattermost lens, the new 7Artisans Spectrum 120mm T2.9 Macro 2x cine lens for full-frame cameras. This manual focus lens has a long 270 degrees of focus throw and up to 2:1 maximum reproduction.

Alongside the geared focus ring, the lens includes a manual aperture control ring and its aperture ranges from T2.9 to T22. It features a 13-bladed aperture diaphragm and smooth aperture control.

On the inside of the metal lens are 14 elements arranged across nine groups. Although 7Artisans does not make note of any specialized lens elements, it does promise high resolving capabilities and pleasing focus transitions.

The lens is 165 millimeters (6.5 inches) long and has a maximum diameter of 93 millimeters (3.7 inches). The lens weighs about 1,034 grams (2.3 pounds), although the precise weight depends on the lens mount. The lens accepts 82mm front filters.

The 7Artisans 120mm T2.9 Macro 2x cinema lens is available to order now for $549 directly through 7Artisans. It comes in Sony E, Canon RF, L-Mount, and Nikon Z versions.

Four New 7Artisans AF Primes

There is significantly less information available concerning 7Artisans’ four other new lenses. The company is showing four AF f/1.8 primes at CP+: The AF 25mm f/1.8 (APS-C), AF 35mm f/1.8 (APS-C), AF 50mm f/1.8 (APS-C), and AF 35mm f/2.8 (full frame).

Based on 7Artisans’ prior autofocus lenses, of which there are only a handful, the lenses are likely to arrive in Sony E and Nikon Z mount. However, the company’s only existing AF lens for APS-C cameras is currently E-mount only, the AF 27mm f/2.8. Prices should be in line with the company’s existing offerings, which range from $129 to $299.

A New Polarizing Filter

Rounding out the company’s CP+ debuts is the new 7Artisans True Color CPL. This polarizing filter promises accurate colors, reduced reflections, and durability thanks to double-sided nano-coating.

The new polarizing filter comes in 46, 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 67, 72, 77, and 82mm sizes. It’s available now and starts at around $50 for the 46mm version, with prices ranging up to just under $100 for the largest 82mm size.

Image credits: 7Artisans