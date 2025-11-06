7Artisans’ New Purple Cinema Lens Has ‘Explosive’ Bokeh

7Artisans has announced the launch of its Floral Bloom Art Cine Lens Series, beginning with the 37mm T2.9 Explosive Bokeh Cine Lens, a full-frame PL-mount prime designed to deliver what the company describes as a distinctive optical effect that pushes background highlights into a dynamic, outward burst.

The Floral Bloom Art Cine Lens Series represents a new direction for 7Artisans, which has built a following for its compact cine primes and expressive manual-focus designs. With the Floral Bloom line, the company is targeting filmmakers and cinematographers who value emotional depth and creative texture in their imagery as much as technical performance.

Artistic Optics and Explosive Bokeh

At the core of the new 37mm T2.9 is an optical design that departs from traditional smooth bokeh rendering; instead, the lens employs six elements in five groups, producing a controlled central sharpness that transitions rapidly into a vivid radial blur. This “explosive” effect lends each frame a sense of motion and emotional tension, which 7Artisans describes as ideal for music videos, dream sequences, and stylized narrative work.

The lens features a nine-blade diaphragm and an aperture range from T2.9 to T22, allowing filmmakers to shape depth of field and blur intensity with fine control. At its widest aperture, the Floral Bloom promises to deliver dramatic separation and expressive highlight flare; stopped down, it maintains tonal balance and micro-contrast suitable for more restrained visual storytelling.

Compact Build and Precision Focus

Despite its artistic ambitions, the 37mm T2.9 remains practical for on-set operation. Constructed from metal, the lens weighs just over 12 ounces (344 grams), making it well-suited for both handheld and gimbal setups. The PL-mount configuration provides full-frame coverage and a 101° angle of view, offering a broad yet immersive field ideal for narrative, fashion, and short-form content.

Manual focus operation is supported by a 300° focus throw, ensuring smooth and repeatable control for pull focus and follow focus systems. The lens focuses as close as 1.15 feet (0.35 meters), and features a 72 mm front filter thread, compatible with standard cinema matte boxes and filters.

Aesthetically, 7Artisans has introduced a distinctive purple anodized finish across the Floral Bloom line, a visual signature intended to stand out among conventional black cine lenses while symbolizing the “moment of bloom” concept behind the series.

The Philosophy Behind the Floral Bloom Series

According to 7Artisans, the Floral Bloom project draws inspiration from the energy of a flower in full bloom —the moment when beauty, color, and movement converge. The company describes this as a metaphor for cinematic storytelling: capturing transient emotion and light in a single frame.

“The Floral Bloom Art Cine Series was created to give filmmakers the tools to express emotion directly through optics. It’s about mastering both focus and blur — controlling precision while embracing imperfection,” 7Artisans says.

Furthermore, the company shares that the 37mm T2.9 is the first release in what will become a full lineup, a 57mm T2.9 model is already in development, with a third lens in the series currently being teased for release in 2026.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans Floral Bloom 37mm T2.9 Explosive Bokeh Cine Lens will be available beginning November 7, 2025, for $399 through authorized dealers and the official 7Artisans web store.

Image credits: 7Artisans