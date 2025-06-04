Wacom’s New Cintiq Pen Displays Slim Down On Size and Price

Wacom has its latest update to the Cintiq line of Pen Display tablets. The three new devices have been designed to deliver professional-grade performance and tools in a more compact and affordable package for consumers.

Pen display tablets have been a fantastic tool for creatives, but they have primarily been used by professional animators and illustrators largely due to their high cost. Wacom’s latest Cintiq pen displays aim to change that by delivering professional-grade features at a more accessible price. The new tablets feature a slimmer design and sharper displays, aiming to help creators of all levels take the next step in their creative journeys.

“Creativity isn’t about limits — it’s about diving into the extraordinary,” says Koji Yano, Senior Vice President at Wacom. “The new Cintiq line is for creators who refuse to settle. It’s not just a tool — it’s the spark that turns ‘what if’ into ‘what’s next.’”

According to Wacom, the new Cintiq models will offer users a more responsive and precise pen feel, thanks to enhanced sampling rates and pressure sensitivity. This improved system leveraging the Pro Pen 3 will provide improved control and much more fluid lines with a pen tilt support of up to 60 degrees (60°), 5,080 high resolution lines per inch (LPI) with minimal lag or jitter, a 10-millimeter reading height to ensure responsive pen recognition, and a Maximum report rate of 240 reports per second (RPS) to provide accurate and fast tracking regardless of how intricate the movement. In addition to these improved features, the Wacom Pro Pen 3 is fully customizable, featuring three side switches for frequently used tools, as well as optional physical accessories that allow users to adjust the grip thickness, weight balance, and button layouts.

The new display tablets also feature a new Vari-Angle pen stand that includes a hidden compartment for an additional Standard and Felt nib.

Wacom has further improved the Cintiq tablets by adjusting the display sizes and resolutions of the devices. As seen above, the three new devices are available in two sizes; a 16-inch (16″) pen-only tablet with 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), a 1400:1 contrast ratio and a maximum brightness of 290 nits, and a 23.8-inch pen only and pen and touch model with 2560 x 1440 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and a maximum brightness of 350 nits.

Both sizes feature an 8-bit color depth and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The company says the new design features a “direct bonding” that allows for a minimal gap between the pen tip and the cursor, as well as an anti-glare etched glass surface, to reduce reflections and minimize any eye fatigue. Additionally, the new pen display tablets support USB-C connections as well as HDMI and USB-A ports, including a single-cable setup with power delivery for the 16″ model. All of these ports are accessible on the back of the tablets for simplified cable management.

The new fanless design also features a flatter and cleaner 21-millimeter profile than previous generations, making it quieter and easier for users to fit and operate the tablet at an increased variation of working angles.

The Cintiq 16 features a built-in folding stand that provides a static 20° working angle, as well as an optional adjustable stand offering a wider range of motion. The Cintiq 24 includes a stand support that provides 16-69° of working angles. Both the 16-inch and 24-inch versions have VESA mount compatibility, further expanding their workspace flexibility.

The 24-inch Touch model will provide users with the ability of Multitouch tools with up to 10-finger touch capability with a “high-touch accuracy” of up to ±1 mm (outside 3.5 mm from edges) ensures precise touch input, while ±2 mm within 3.5 mm of the edges allows for accurate responses even along the screen’s borders. The company says the natural gesture control will enable users to easily zoom, rotate, and pan with their fingers, providing a more fluid and intuitive creative process.

Pricing and Availability

The redesigned Wacom Cintiq Pen Display Tablets will be available for purchase this summer at $699.95 for the Wacom Cintiq 16, $1,299.95 for the Wacom Cintiq 24, and $1,499.95 for the Wacom Cintiq 24 Touch.

Image credits: Wacom