Viltrox Unveils New Macro and Telephoto Anamorphic Cine Lenses

Viltrox has expanded its acclaimed Epic anamorphic lens line with the debut of the Epic 65mm T2.8 Macro 1.33X PL and Epic 135mm T2.4 1.33X PL. These two new lenses solidify a fully unified cinematic toolset (25mm to 135mm), offering filmmakers a versatile arsenal for widescreen storytelling across the entire focal spectrum.

Anamorphic Storytelling, Now With Macro Detail and Telephoto Drama

Viltrox promises that these new cine lenses are transformative tools built for creators who demand expressive range, consistency, and optical fidelity across every shot. Whether you’re capturing the intricate details of a moth’s wing or isolating a subject in a bustling street scene, these lenses offer a cinematic language that is fluent in both intimacy and grandeur.

Epic 65mm T2.8 Macro 1.33X PL: Macro Gets the Anamorphic Treatment

The 65mm Macro lens marks a bold step into new territory for anamorphic cinematography. Traditionally, macro and anamorphic have lived in separate worlds, one prized for clinical precision, the other for artistic imperfection. Viltrox unites them with finesse.

“The Epic 65mm T2.8 Macro 1.33X PL, a groundbreaking addition to the Viltrox Epic series, redefines the boundaries of widescreen storytelling through its macro perspective. Its revolutionary optical design expands the microscopic world into professional cinema-grade widescreen imagery. Paired with the Epic 135mm T2.4 1.33X PL, it completes the 25/35/50/65/75/100/135mm focal range lineup, delivering a comprehensive solution for professional filmmaking and establishing itself as the ideal choice for film production,” Viltrox says.

“Inspired by widescreen cinema, this lens offers immersive exploration of the microscopic world through a cinematic frame. The 65mm focal length facilitates visual storytelling—from extreme close-ups to wide shots, capturing exquisite micro details while preserving a soft, painterly character.”

With 1:4 magnification, edge-to-edge clarity, and smooth focus control, the lens transforms microscopic subjects into widescreen marvels. Dust motes, textures, and fleeting gestures come alive through a creamy T2.8 bokeh and the painterly depth that defines the Epic series. Suppressed focus breathing and a 290° focus throw make it a dream to pull focus on dynamic macro sequences.

The Epic 65mm T2.8 Macro 1.33X PL isn’t just optically impressive, it’s also built for flexibility and professional integration. It covers full-frame sensors, offers a broad aperture range from T2.8 to T22, and brings out classic anamorphic characteristics with a 1.33X squeeze and signature hued streak effects, delivering that iconic 2.35:1 de-squeezed cinematic aspect ratio. With 0.8 MOD focus and iris gearing, 95mm front diameter, and focus marks in feet, it’s designed for seamless compatibility with standard cine accessories. Thanks to its consistent gearing and balanced center of gravity, lens swaps are quick and efficient, ideal for multi-lens workflows on fast-paced sets. With its beautifully rendered oval bokeh, per Viltrox, and precise close-focus performance, the 65mm Macro invites filmmakers to capture dramatic detail with signature anamorphic artistry.

Epic 135mm T2.4 1.33X PL — A Telephoto Powerhouse With Cinematic Flair

The 135mm telephoto lens, on the other hand, is about commanding presence. Its long reach and spatial compression provide unmatched subject isolation, enhancing emotional depth and visual drama. The T2.4 aperture maintains light-gathering strength without compromising detail or color fidelity, rendering faces and textures with organic warmth and exquisite clarity.

“The Epic 135mm T2.4 1.33X PL extends the focal range of the Viltrox Epic Cine lenses lineup, distilling the essence of long-focus storytelling with enhanced cinematic depth and immersion. Paired with the newly released Epic 65mm T2.8 Macro 1.33X PL, the duo fills key gaps in anamorphic cinematography lens coverage, empowering creators with a complete visual lens kit—from delicate macro close-ups to powerful telephoto drama,” Viltrox says.

“With its distinctive spatial compression, the 135mm separates the subject from distracting backgrounds, producing a dramatic visual depth and a highly impactful image. With a 1:4 magnification ratio and exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness at minimum focusing distance, this lens resolves intricate insect wing textures and even captures the subtle motion of floating dust, delivering a precision-engineered, cinematic rendering of the microscopic world.”

Its optical design ensures consistent performance with minimal breathing while retaining the signature 1.33X squeeze for that immersive 2.35:1 widescreen aesthetic—hallmarks that define the Epic line.

The Epic 135mm T2.4 1.33X PL is built to deliver commanding visuals without compromising on consistency or usability. It covers full-frame sensors and offers a fast T2.4 to T22 aperture range, enabling rich image depth and flexibility in low-light conditions. The 1.33X anamorphic squeeze also delivers authentic hued streak flares and the hallmark 2.35:1 widescreen aspect ratio, ideal for cinematic compositions with a dramatic flair. Designed with 0.8M focus and iris gearing, a 95mm front diameter, and focus marks in feet, the lens integrates smoothly into professional cinema rigs. The oval bokeh provides a pleasing, stylized separation of subject and background, while consistent gear positioning and center of gravity across the Epic lineup make lens changes efficient and recalibration-free, perfect for maintaining momentum on demanding productions.

A Unified System for Professional Workflow

With focal lengths now spanning 25mm to 135mm, the Epic series offers an anamorphic solution for virtually any narrative or visual style. Every lens in the set shares consistent gear placement for seamless swaps on set, uniform color reproduction for an effortless grade in post, three distinct flare styles (Clean, Silver, and Blue) for customizable visual signatures, and moonlight White design that blends set aesthetics with functionality. This level of consistency eliminates friction for DPs and camera teams, letting creativity take the front seat without technical setbacks.

“The entire Epic lens lineup employs a standardized 0.8M gear pitch module, maintaining uniform gear positioning, tooth count, and focus throw with precise tolerance, ensuring seamless lens interchangeability without the need for recalibration, significantly enhancing shooting efficiency on set,” Viltrox says.

“Choose your signature look with three distinct flare styles. The Clean version delivers pure. For a sleek, modern feel, the Silver Flare option introduces elegant silver streaks with a futuristic edge. Meanwhile, the Blue Flare version offers classic cinematic character, adding subtle yet striking blue highlights.”

Pricing and Availability

Available now to special order for $4,299 each, the Viltrox Epic 65mm T2.8 Macro 1.33X PL and Epic 135mm T2.4 1.33X PL lenses offer tremendous value in the pro cine space, competing with far pricier anamorphic offerings. Viltrox also includes air-transport-rated protective cases, underlining its commitment to professionals who shoot on location and demand durability as much as performance.

Image credits: Viltrox