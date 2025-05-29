Photography Magazine Launches in Afghanistan

A collective of Afghan photographers has launched a new publication titled Bibin Photography Magazine, dedicated to interpreting, analyzing, and promoting contemporary photography.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief Mohib Ali tells Hasht-e Subh Daily, an online newspaper, that Afghanistan lacks an “analytical” photography magazine and says that Bibin has been created to plug that gap.

The magazine has already published two editions and work for its third iteration is underway with a call for submissions made last month.

The titles are published in both Persian and English and feature articles from guest writers that aren’t just limited to photography but also the wider world of art, poetry, and philosophy.

Each edition features a curated selection of 20 photographs, chosen through an open call for submissions. Photographers from all corners of the world are welcome to submit their work and the magazine is available in print and digital. You can check out the editions on Bibin’s website.

“Bibin (ببین) is a Persian imperative verb, meaning ‘to see, to watch, or to observe.’ It is used to request or invite someone to look at something, emphasizing the importance of the act of seeing,” Bibin writes on its website.

“Photography is one of the most powerful mediums for observing and sharing both the concrete and the abstract. Like other art forms, photography is a realm of imagination, creativity, and rethinking—beyond linguistic, cultural, gender, and geographic boundaries, allowing us to explore and express shared ideas and experiences.”

The magazine is printed and distributed in Europe, based on reader demand. Its editorial team works voluntarily, driven by a shared mission to spotlight conceptual and artistic photography.

The launch of Bibin comes at a time of deep cultural repression in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban’s return to power, they have banned photography of all living things to ensure compliance with the Taliban’s morality laws.

Taliban-run media have reportedly stopped showing images of any living being to comply with the law that was announced in October.

Hasht-e Subh Daily reports that this crackdown has stifled artistic and cultural expression across the country, making Bibin a bold and timely initiative.

You can follow Bibin on Instagram, X, or check out their website.