Sandmarc’s Star Filter Adds Creative Flare to Smartphone Photos and Videos

San Diego-based camera accessory manufacturer Sandmarc’s newest product is a fun variable Star Filter for iPhone.

Whether creating photos or videos with a smartphone device, Sandmarc’s Star Filter allows the user to introduce multi-point flares from direct light sources for a unique and interesting layer to compositions. Sandmarc describes the filter as “ideal for night photography, cityscapes, and creative product shots.” With its variable front ring, users have complete control over the strength of the filter’s effects for artistic photo and video using four to eight points of light.

Creative accessories like Sandmarc’s Star Filter are practical tools for filmmakers and photographers who prefer using real in-camera effects over those created in post-processing or with artificial intelligence. The variable function of the Star Filter for precise application of the effects also allows the creator to instantly share the footage with subjects or clients on set to see the effects in real time, whether to adjust the flares or to instantly post the results, useful for a variety of genres from portraiture to commercial applications.

The Star Filter’s lightweight 1.2-ounce (35-gram) design consists of a precision aluminum mount with an outside diameter of 60 millimeters and a 43-millimeter multi-coated glass interior that promises to offer optical clarity. The Star Filter features Sandmarc’s established, seamless attachment system. The Star Filter comes with an iPhone clip mount and filter pouch. It is fully compatible with Sandmarc’s systems for mounting to one of its existing cases and its wide, telephoto, and anamorphic lenses.

As first noted by CineD, while the filter is designed and marketed towards the latest iPhone models, like the iPhone 15 and 16 series smartphones, the Star Filter’s ability to utilize three different mounting types means it is widely compatible with much older iPhone models as well as the majority of Android smartphones.

Pricing and Availability

Sandmarc’s new Star Filter is available to pre-order now for $90, and it is expected to ship in mid-June. It joins a wide range of other Sandmarc products designed for smartphone photography and video, including a 2x macro probe lens, 6x telephoto lens, and retro-inspired soft focus filter.

Image credits: Sandmarc