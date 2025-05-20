Synology BeeStation Plus 8TB Automatically Backs Up and Organizes Your Photos

Storage technology company Synology has announced BeeStation Plus, a high-speed cloud storage system designed for use in homes and small businesses.

BeeStation Plus joins the existing plug-and-play BeeStation lineup, adding a new, faster 8TB option to the family. BeeStation Plus promises up to 4.8 times the performance compared to the BeeStation 4TB and, thanks to its higher capacity, provides “families, creative teams, and professionals the freedom to access, organize, and enjoy their digital world, without missing a beat,” per Synology.

“The BeeStation lineup was designed to let everyday users benefit from a cloud-like environment without needing advanced storage or networking knowledge,” says Synology. “Since launching the first BeeStation, we’ve seen strong interest from users looking for larger storage capacity and more robust capabilities, like running more applications and support for families and teams working and sharing together. BeeStation Plus is our answer to those needs.”

BeeStation Plus automatically backs up files, including photos and videos, from connected smartphones, computers, cloud photo libraries, and storage devices. The device includes local AI to locate images of people or specific subjects instantly.

Synology says that thanks to this AI, it is easy for users to keep their files organized.

“Whether from cloud drives, external drives, or computers, BeeStation Plus brings everything together for easier browsing, smarter searches, and faster sharing,” the company promises.

BeeStation Plus includes built-in Plex Media Server support, allowing users to create a personal streaming library using the device. Stored content can be wirelessly accessed across numerous devices, including televisions, phones, or tablets, either at home or on the go.

With its 8TB of storage, BeeStation Plus can store many photos and videos. Synology says “three million photos” or “500-plus hours of 4K video,” but that’s based on iPhone HEIC photos or 4Kp30 video. The device’s actual usable capacity is approximately 6.98TB, or 6.98 trillion bytes. While every camera produces RAW and JPEG files of varying sizes, taking a Sony a7 IV’s standard 33-megapixel RAW photo as a benchmark, the BeeStation Plus can hold a lot of photos. A single RAW image is around 40MB, so the BeeStation Plus could hold about 174,500 of those. That’s a lot of photos.

BeeStation Plus automatically backs up and syncs new photos from iCloud Photos, connected phones, and the user’s computers, so it could be part of a straightforward part of a smart 3-2-1 backup strategy. The BeeStation also works alongside Synology’s NAS products.

The BeeStation Plus, existing BeeStation, and BeeDrive look an awful lot like Western Digital’s MyCloud platform, which has undergone various trials and tribulations over the years, including a major outage in 2023. Synology is, of course, confident in its products. Nonetheless, no matter how good a storage solution is, it is always vital that customers maintain robust backup strategies to protect their data and not rely on any single device or service to handle all their precious files.

Pricing and Availability

The Synology BeeStation Plus 8TB is available now for $410.

Image credits: Synology