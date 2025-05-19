OWC’s New Thunderbolt 5 Dock Delivers 11 Ports Through One Cable

OWC announced a new Thunderbolt 5 Dock that delivers 11 ports through a single cable input for what the company says is the highest bandwidth available.

On the front of OWC’s new dock is the power button, a Thunderbolt 5 port, a USB 3.2 port, a headphone jack, and both an SD and microSD card port. On the rear is the power input, a 2.5Gb Ethernet port (MDM ready), two USB 3.2 ports (one 10Gb/s and one 5Gb/s), and three more Thunderbolt 5 ports (one of which is capable of delivering 140W of power to keep a laptop charged). It is also a fanless design that operates silently.

“Whether you’re managing high-res video projects, handling massive data sets, or transforming a tablet into a workstation, the Thunderbolt 5 Dock is your all-in-one portal to connect more, do more, and create more, faster than ever,” OWC says.

The new Thunderbolt 5 dock includes a trio of Thunderbolt 5 ports that OWC says is key to getting the full potential out of the improved bandwidth of the newest Thunderbolt spec, maximizing both upstream and downstream speeds to attached devices.

For example, if a photographer were to attach two USB4 CFexpress Type B card readers (each delivering up to 3330MB/s read speeds) and also an OWC Thunderblade X12 or an OWC Envoy Ultra with over 6000 MB/s write speeds, a photographer could read and write speeds of over 6000 MB/s and dramatically reduce backup times from media cards, OWC claims. The dock also allows photographers to connect up to three Thunderbolt 8K HDR monitors at 60Hz with DSC (or 30Hz without DSC) on Windows, and up to two Thunderbolt 6K displays on Macs.

“We designed the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock to be that one tool you didn’t know you needed… that is, of course, until you use it,” Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC), says. “It gives creatives and professionals the power and flexibility to connect everything they need, without compromise. Whether you’re in the studio, on set, or at your kitchen table, this dock helps you get more done, more easily – and it’s built to grow with you into the future.”

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock will be available for pre-order “soon” for $329.99.