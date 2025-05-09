TTArtisan’s New Tilt 35mm f/1.4 Lens Offers Creative Depth of Field Control

TTArtisan announced a new tilting lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Tilt 35mm f/1.4.

It is worth noting immediately that the new lens only tilts; it does not also shift. Nonetheless, this promises creative possibilities for photographers and videographers looking to achieve a magical miniature effect on their images and have extensive control over the depth of field. Without shifting capabilities, this lens will not enable architectural and landscape photographers to achieve perfectly straight vertical lines, but it should still offer something distinct. Plus, the new lens is just $169, making it a great deal.

“A tilt lens lets you keep only what you want in focus without changing the aperture, adding a more artistic look to the image,” TTArtisan explains.

The lens’s front group can tilt up to eight degrees left or right. The tilt works together alongside a 360-degree rotating mechanism marked in 15-degree increments. This ensures that the left or right tilt can become an up or down tilt, too, regardless of the camera’s shooting orientation.

The TTArtisan APS-C Tilt 35mm f/1.4 lens features seven optical elements across six groups. It has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm, a minimum aperture of f/16, and can focus as close as 0.35 meters (1.1 feet). The lens is fully manual, including for focus and aperture control. Depending on the lens mount, the lens weighs between 341 and 350 grams (12 and 12.3 ounces). Its length ranges from 61 to 66 millimeters (2.4 to 2.6 inches).

On APS-C cameras, the lens offers an equivalent focal length of around 53mm, although it is slightly longer on Canon EOS RF-mount bodies (56mm). The lens is also available in Micro Four Thirds, which, thanks to its heavier crop factor, turns the lens into a 70mm prime.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan Tilt APS-C 35mm f/1.4 lens is available to purchase now for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Micro Four Thirds mounts. The lens is $169.

The tilting 35mm f/1.4 lens joins TTArtisan’s existing 50mm f/1.4 Tilt lens, which supports a full-frame image area and is available for $229 for the same mounts as the new 35mm lens, plus L-Mount.

Image credits: TTArtisan