Gordon Laing Photographs the Beauty of Iceland With the Fujifilm GFX100RF

Gordon Laing, an outstanding camera reviewer from CameraLabs and friend of PetaPixel, just published his review of the Fujifilm GFX100RF which he took to arguably one of the best locations for the compact medium format camera: Iceland.

“In April 2025, I took the Fujifilm GFX100RF on a one-week road trip around Iceland, flying into Akureyi in the North before driving clockwise around the entire island and Western Peninsula, before returning to Akureyi to fly back out again,” Laing tells PetaPixel.

“I thought the GFX100RF would be the perfect camera for this trip, with the flexibility of zooming and cropping into different aspect ratios, not to mention having weather-proofing for the changeable conditions — which saw about a foot of snow fall on us overnight in the east.”

When PetaPixel reviewed the camera earlier this year, it did so with a street photography slant. Laing’s video approaches it from a mainly landscape perspective, which should be helpful to potential buyers who are hoping to hear if it’s ideal for their particular use cases.

“The camera didn’t miss a beat, and under the right conditions, delivered epic landscape images packed with detail. But equally, some other conditions illustrated what the camera was less suited for and why others may be better depending on the subject and your style of shooting,” Laing notes.

The GFX100RF was designed with almost a singular focus: keep it compact. In order to achieve this, multiple concessions were made to it compared to the X100VI which was announced the year before, including the exclusion of in-body image stabilization, the speed of the aperture, and the hybrid optical viewfinder. Laing mentions that while the look of the front of the camera isn’t as classy as the X100 series, he doesn’t miss the hybrid nature — he never used the OVF much anyway.

“In a street shooting situation, photographers generally use faster shutter speeds anyway so I’m not too concerned in that particular scenario. However, I know I’m going to encounter landscape and architecture situations where I will need to bring a tripod or, alternatively, raise my ISO at the expense of image quality,” Chris Niccolls says in his review. “How much this fact will bother you largely depends on the kind of photography you do. In practice, I was able to hold steady at around 1/30 second which is pretty good without IBIS but I did prefer to keep the shutter speeds around 1/60 to 1/125 to better ensure stability.”

The lack of IBIS and the speed of the lens are both notes Laing mentions. IBIS is a major point, especially given his subject matter in Iceland. Laing also notes that to get consistently sharp hand-held photos, he required a 1/125 second shutter speed — the top end of what Niccolls notes.

“As I went along I filmed sections in various parts of the island to illustrate the pros and cons of the camera. It was a tough schedule, but an amazing location, while the GFX100RF captured some images I’m really pleased with,” Laing says. “I hope you enjoy my road trip review!”

Image credits: Photographs by Gordon Laing, CameraLabs