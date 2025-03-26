PetaPixel’s Fujifilm GFX100RF Sample Gallery Is Now Available

Last week, PetaPixel published its review of the GFX100RF. Typically, pre-release cameras aren’t ready for a full review let alone the publication of downloadable RAW files, but this time Fujifilm’s sample cameras were production-ready and running on final firmware.

This sample gallery is landscape-focused and all photos were taken in Prague, Czechia. Our goal with this particular gallery was to provide samples that were isolated to areas where photographers might be concerned about the performance of the GFX100RF: low light.

The most common complaints we saw in our review of the camera were the fact that the lens is wide open at f/4 and the sensor is not stabilized. In fact, there is neither in-body image stabilization nor optical stabilization. As a result, many photographers have shown concern that the camera will require a tripod in order to achieve sharp, low-light photos.

Fujifilm’s design philosophy, which was explained in a recent episode of The PetaPixel Podcast, was to keep the camera small and light — that was the driving force behind every decision that was made. An area that might not get enough credit is the GFX100RF’s sensor and its ability to handle higher ISOs. Rather than require IBIS, then, Fujifilm encourages photographers to shoot at higher shutter speeds and compensate with higher ISOs.

To that end, the sample gallery includes a range of ISOs, including those that would be considered very high. Every photo in the sample gallery was captured hand-held, too, allowing photographers to judge for themselves if the sharpness of the results at somewhat slower shutter speeds and high ISOs provide satisfactory results.

Also included are a few samples where Fujifilm’s new aspect ratio dial was used, allowing photographers to see how the digital crop is handled on RAW files. This digital crop doesn’t affect the entire RAW file, and when opened in Lightroom, the full image can be seen as well as where the camera’s crop took place.

Finally, many of the samples may seem underexposed but this again was done on purpose. These files are meant to provide photographers with samples to pull up shadows and see the how the dynamic range can be pushed.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF sample gallery is just one of many now available to PetaPixel Members.

