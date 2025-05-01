Iconic Portrait of Buzz Aldrin on the Moon Sells for $32,000 at Auction

Jeremy Gray

A split image showing an astronaut standing on the Moon’s surface in full spacesuit on the left, and a view of planet Earth from space on the right.

Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr’s recent space photograph auction has ended, with Neil Armstrong’s famous portrait of Buzz Aldrin topping the charts, selling for nearly $32,000.

The auction, For All Mankind: The Artistic Legacy of Early Space Exploration, comprised 449 vintage space photographs from the esteemed collection of space historian Victor Martin-Malburet. PetaPixel previewed 10 of the auction lots in early March, and at that time, the high-earning portrait from the Apollo 11 mission was expected to sell for between $19,000 and $27,000. The final hammer price, €28,160, is $31,737 at current exchange rates.

An astronaut in a bulky white spacesuit stands on the rocky, gray surface of the Moon, with shadows and footprints visible in the foreground under a black sky.
[Apollo 11] A MAN ON THE MOON: portrait of Buzz Aldrin with the photographer, LM Eagle and Earth reflected in his gold-plated sun visor sold for €28,160 including the premium. This image, captured by astronaut Neil Armstrong, is a vintage chromogenic print on fiber-based Kodak paper [NASA image AS11-40-5903]. Numbered “NASA AS11-40-5903” in red in the top margin, with “A Kodak Paper” watermark on the reverse (issued by NASA Manned Spacecraft Centre, Houston, Texas).

Buzz Aldrin’s portrait of Neil Armstrong on the Moon — the only photograph of Armstrong on the Moon — is one of the most iconic portraits of all time. In 2021, PetaPixel featured the work of artist Michael Ranger, who used fancy visual effects work to “unwrap” the reflection seen in Armstrong’s golden visor.

Other highlights from the auction include a 1946 photo of an American-captured German-made V2 rocket entering space — the first U.S. rocket to do so — that sold for €24,320 ($27,404). The image was expected to sell for upwards of €1,500 ($1,690), so the fierce bidding war was a pleasant surprise for the auction house.

Black-and-white photo of a V-2 rocket launching, leaving the ground amid smoke and dust, taken at White Sands Proving Ground on May 10, 1946. A small structure is visible in the foreground.
THE OPENING OF THE FINAL FRONTIER: First U.S. rocket, V2 No. 3, reaches outer space. This image, captured by the US Army on May 10, 1946, sold for €24,320, the second-highest total in the auction.

While this photo wasn’t previewed in March, some that were also sold for high hammer prices. For example, Williams Anders’ photo of Earthrise captured during Apollo 8 sold for €12,800 ($14,422). The auction paid tribute to Anders, who passed in 2024 at 90.

View of Earth rising over the Moon’s horizon, photographed from lunar orbit during the Apollo 8 mission. The barren lunar surface is in the foreground, and Earth appears partially illuminated against the blackness of space.
[Apollo 8] FIRST EARTHRISE: the iconic first color photograph of the first Earthrise witnessed by humans. William Anders captured this image between December 21 and 27, 1968. It sold for €12,800.

Another of Anders’ iconic photos, the first human-taken photo of the entire Earth, sold for €9,600 ($10,820). Anders captured the photo four hours and 36 minutes after Apollo 8 launched, showing Earth from approximately 27,000 kilometers (16,777 miles) away.

A view of planet Earth from space, showing swirling white clouds, blue oceans, and continents against the blackness of space.
[Apollo 8] THE FIRST PHOTOGRAPH (large format) OF THE WHOLE PLANET EARTH TAKEN BY HUMANS. Williams Anders captured this image during the same period. It sold for €9,600.

“NASA’s vintage post-mission prints are artistic artifacts brought back from the unknown — for all mankind. They are now entering the collections of art lovers around the world. Over 25 years, I meticulously unearthed and showcased these visual treasures in museums, which had long been overlooked despite their unparalleled cultural and aesthetic magnitude. I am thrilled that they will now inspire passion and emotion in their new homes,” Victor Martin-Malburet said after the sale.

Overall, 80% of the lots sold, totaling €416,627, or nearly $470,000.

“The Apollo astronauts captured humanity’s greatest dream through their cameras. They stand among the greatest artists of the 20th century. Their photographs became pop culture icons and are in all our minds, evoking a powerful and universal emotional message that transformed our centered point of view as humans from Earth. I want to thank collectors for their bids on these masterpieces of the 20th century, as they continue to fascinate and enrich our imagination,” added Sabine Cornette de Saint Cyr, the head of the sale.

Image credits: Photographs provided courtesy of Bonhams. Original photographers are credited in the image captions.

, ,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Split image: Left side shows Earth from space with visible land and cloud formations. Right side depicts an astronaut in a white spacesuit standing on the Moon's rocky surface, with the spacesuit's helmet reflecting light. Remarkable Collection of Historic NASA Space Photos to be Auctioned
Only photo of Neil Armstrong on the moon The Only Photo of Neil Armstrong on the Moon Estimated to Sell for $30,000
The Only Photo of Neil Armstrong on the Moon is Up for Auction
Original NASA ‘Red Number’ Prints Up for Auction, Expected to Fetch Thousands per Photo
Discussion