Remarkable Collection of Historic NASA Space Photos to be Auctioned

Jeremy Gray

Split image: Left side shows Earth from space with visible land and cloud formations. Right side depicts an astronaut in a white spacesuit standing on the Moon 's rocky surface, with the spacesuit's helmet reflecting light.

Parisian auction house Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr will offer collectors an opportunity to purchase early space photographs, including some previously unseen photos captured by NASA astronauts in space and on the Moon.

The collection, For All Mankind: The Artistic Legacy of Early Space Exploration, features 450 vintage NASA photographs from the collection of space historian Victor Martin-Malburet. His acclaimed collection has been showcased in major museum exhibitions and includes iconic images and forgotten treasures.

For All Mankind includes some fantastic lots. Although Bonhams is currently previewing just 10 lots ahead of the auction next month, it has shown off some heavy hitters.

The only photograph of Neil Armstrong on the Moon during Apollo 11, as captured by Buzz Aldrin in July 1969, is expected to sell for between $19,000 and $27,000. There is also the first-ever photo taken on the Moon of the Earth rising, which the auctioneers expect to sell for up to $19,000. Buzz Aldrin’s self-portrait during Gemini XII, the first selfie in outer space, is expected to fetch between $8,700 and $13,000.

An astronaut descends a lunar module ladder onto the Moon 's surface. The American flag stands nearby, and the lunar landscape stretches into the background. The image is part of the Apollo 11 mission.
[Apollo 11] The only photograph of Neil Armstrong on the Moon. | Photograph by Buzz Aldrin, July 16-24, 1969. Printed in 1969 on fiber-based Kodak paper, issued by NASA Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas.
A black and white image showing Earth rising over the lunar horizon, captured from space. The Moon 's surface is in the foreground, covered with craters and dust. Earth appears partly visible against the dark backdrop of space.
[Apollo 8] First Earthrise: The first-ever photograph taken by people of Earthrise. | Photo by William Anders, December 21-27, 1968. Printed in 1968 on fiber-based Kodak paper, issued by NASA’s National Space Science Data Center, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland.
An astronaut in a spacesuit takes a selfie with Earth visible in the background through the spacecraft window. The astronaut's face is partially illuminated, and there is equipment visible in the foreground.
[Gemini XII] The first selfie in outer space. | Photo by Buzz Aldrin, November 11-15, 1966. Printed in 1966 on fiber-based Kodak paper, issued by NASA Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas.

Other historically significant photos up for grabs include the first full-disk photo of Earth, which was taken during Apollo 17, Neil Armstrong’s historic first shot of the Moon’s surface, the famed “Man on the Moon” portrait of Buzz Aldrin, Ed White’s first space walk, and more.

Martin-Malburet began amassing his impressive collection after he went to an auction dedicated to space exploration as a teenager. He attended the event with his father, a contemporary art collector.

An astronaut in a white spacesuit stands on the lunar surface, with footprints visible in the dusty ground. They're holding a device attached to their suit, and the black sky forms the backdrop. Shadows from the astronaut are cast on the Moon 's surface.
[Apollo 11] A man on the Moon: Portrait of Buzz Aldrin with the photographer, LM Eagle, and Earth reflected in his gold-plated sun visor. | Photo by Neil Armstrong, July 16-24, 1969. Printed in 1969 on fiber-based Kodak paper, issued by NASA Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas.
An image of Earth from space, showing the African continent prominently. The planet is surrounded by the darkness of space, with swirling cloud patterns visible over the land and oceans. The photo has a vintage aesthetic.
[Apollo 17] The Blue Marble: first full-disk photograph of Planet Earth, captured by humans | Harrison Schmitt or Ronald Evans, December 7-19, 1972. Printed in 1972 on fiber-based Kodak paper, issued by NASA Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas.

“I was awestruck by the famous photograph of Buzz Aldrin on the Moon, with the Lunar Module reflected in his visor,” Martin-Malburet recalls. “What could be more disruptive than the moment when humans left their planet for the first time and set foot on another world? At a time when photography was still analog, the prints produced by ANSA were the treasures brought back from the unknown by the astronauts — for all mankind.”

Sabine Cornette de Saint Cyr, head of the sale, adds, “The Apollo astronauts captured humanity’s greatest dream through their cameras. Their photographs will forever symbolize the beginning of our expansion into the Universe. Today, space exploration is once again a burning topic.”

“It was only natural for Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr to present these undisputed masterpieces of the 20th century to collectors, as they continue to fascinate and enrich our imagination,” she concludes.

The Victor Martin-Malburet Photographs collection will be auctioned online by Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr Paris from April 14 through 28. Additional information is available on the Bonhams website.

Image credits: Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr. The individual photographers behind the prints are detailed in the captions.

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Only photo of Neil Armstrong on the moon The Only Photo of Neil Armstrong on the Moon Estimated to Sell for $30,000
The Only Photo of Neil Armstrong on the Moon is Up for Auction
Original NASA ‘Red Number’ Prints Up for Auction, Expected to Fetch Thousands per Photo
300 Rare Photos From NASA’s Apollo Missions To Be Auctioned
Discussion