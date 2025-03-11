Remarkable Collection of Historic NASA Space Photos to be Auctioned

Parisian auction house Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr will offer collectors an opportunity to purchase early space photographs, including some previously unseen photos captured by NASA astronauts in space and on the Moon.

The collection, For All Mankind: The Artistic Legacy of Early Space Exploration, features 450 vintage NASA photographs from the collection of space historian Victor Martin-Malburet. His acclaimed collection has been showcased in major museum exhibitions and includes iconic images and forgotten treasures.

For All Mankind includes some fantastic lots. Although Bonhams is currently previewing just 10 lots ahead of the auction next month, it has shown off some heavy hitters.

The only photograph of Neil Armstrong on the Moon during Apollo 11, as captured by Buzz Aldrin in July 1969, is expected to sell for between $19,000 and $27,000. There is also the first-ever photo taken on the Moon of the Earth rising, which the auctioneers expect to sell for up to $19,000. Buzz Aldrin’s self-portrait during Gemini XII, the first selfie in outer space, is expected to fetch between $8,700 and $13,000.

Other historically significant photos up for grabs include the first full-disk photo of Earth, which was taken during Apollo 17, Neil Armstrong’s historic first shot of the Moon’s surface, the famed “Man on the Moon” portrait of Buzz Aldrin, Ed White’s first space walk, and more.

Martin-Malburet began amassing his impressive collection after he went to an auction dedicated to space exploration as a teenager. He attended the event with his father, a contemporary art collector.

“I was awestruck by the famous photograph of Buzz Aldrin on the Moon, with the Lunar Module reflected in his visor,” Martin-Malburet recalls. “What could be more disruptive than the moment when humans left their planet for the first time and set foot on another world? At a time when photography was still analog, the prints produced by ANSA were the treasures brought back from the unknown by the astronauts — for all mankind.”

Sabine Cornette de Saint Cyr, head of the sale, adds, “The Apollo astronauts captured humanity’s greatest dream through their cameras. Their photographs will forever symbolize the beginning of our expansion into the Universe. Today, space exploration is once again a burning topic.”

“It was only natural for Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr to present these undisputed masterpieces of the 20th century to collectors, as they continue to fascinate and enrich our imagination,” she concludes.

The Victor Martin-Malburet Photographs collection will be auctioned online by Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr Paris from April 14 through 28. Additional information is available on the Bonhams website.

Image credits: Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr. The individual photographers behind the prints are detailed in the captions.