ChatGPT’s Popular New Image Generator Coming to Adobe, Figma, Canva, and More

Alongside the new integration of OpenAI’s GPT image generation inside Adobe Firefly and, eventually, other apps within the Creative Cloud ecosystem, OpenAI’s ChatGPT image generation model is going to other apps, including Figma.

ChatGPT’s new “scarily good” AI image generation technology has been in the news lately as users turn their dogs into people, make action figures, and create controversial Studio Ghibli-inspired images. Per OpenAI, since it introduced image generation in ChatGPT last month, more than 130 million users created over 700 million images in just the first week of availability. Perhaps, then, the rapid expansion of the GPT image model is not too surprising.

“Today, we’re bringing the natively multimodal model that powers this experience in ChatGPT to the API via gpt-image-1, enabling developers and businesses to easily integrate high-quality, professional-grade image generation directly into their own tools and platforms,” OpenAI explains.

“The model’s versatility allows it to create images across diverse styles, faithfully follow custom guidelines, leverage world knowledge, and accurately render text — unlocking countless practical applications across multiple domains.”

One of the bigger integrations will arrive in the form of the GPT image model inside Adobe Firefly and Express, two commonly used apps by creators and businesses alike.

Adobe competitor Figma is also getting in on the GPT image generation model fun. Figma is bringing OpenAI’s new image generation tech to its platform for image generation and editing.

“Rolling out starting today, users can use gpt-image-1 in Figma Design to generate and edit images from simple prompt–adjusting styles, adding or removing objects, expanding backgrounds, and more. This new integration lets designers rapidly explore ideas and iterate visually, all in Figma,” OpenAI explains.

However, GPT is also coming Canva AI and Magic Studio tools. GoDaddy is also exploring how to integrate image generation to allow its users to create logos, remove backgrounds, and generate custom typography. HubSpot is exploring OpenAI’s image generation to help customers create marketing and sales materials. Instacart is even considering it for image generation, including images for recipes and shopping lists.

OpenAI says its gpt-image-1 model in the available API features the same “safety guardrails as 40 image generation in ChatGPT, including safeguards that restrict the model from generation harmful images and the inclusion of C2PA metadata in generated images.” Additional information on gpt-image-1 safety is available in a dedicated blog post.

Using gpt-image-1 requires tokens, with text and image generation using separate tokens. OpenAI says it works out to about $0.02, $0.07, and $0.19 per generated image for low, medium, and high-quality square images. Pricing is detailed here. The gpt-image-1 model is available globally now.

Image credits: OpenAI. Featured image licensed via Depositphotos.