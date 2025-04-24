ChatGPT’s Popular New Image Generator Coming to Adobe, Figma, Canva, and More

Jeremy Gray

A glowing OpenAI logo is centered on a diamond-shaped microchip, surrounded by illuminated blue circuitry patterns, representing artificial intelligence and technology integration.

Alongside the new integration of OpenAI’s GPT image generation inside Adobe Firefly and, eventually, other apps within the Creative Cloud ecosystem, OpenAI’s ChatGPT image generation model is going to other apps, including Figma.

ChatGPT’s new “scarily good” AI image generation technology has been in the news lately as users turn their dogs into people, make action figures, and create controversial Studio Ghibli-inspired images. Per OpenAI, since it introduced image generation in ChatGPT last month, more than 130 million users created over 700 million images in just the first week of availability. Perhaps, then, the rapid expansion of the GPT image model is not too surprising.

“Today, we’re bringing the natively multimodal model that powers this experience in ChatGPT to the API via gpt-image-1, enabling developers and businesses to easily integrate high-quality, professional-grade image generation directly into their own tools and platforms,” OpenAI explains.

A digital interface displays an AI-generated image of a cartoon red panda wearing a red hoodie and reflective sunglasses, with pastel colors in the background. Various editing and download options are visible on the screen.
‘Adobe’s leading ecosystem of creative tools including its Firefly and Express apps will provide access to OpenAI’s image generation capabilities, giving creators the choice and flexibility to experiment with different aesthetic styles—something business professionals, consumers and creators all value when generating new creative ideas,’ OpenAI explains.

“The model’s versatility allows it to create images across diverse styles, faithfully follow custom guidelines, leverage world knowledge, and accurately render text — unlocking countless practical applications across multiple domains.”

One of the bigger integrations will arrive in the form of the GPT image model inside Adobe Firefly and Express, two commonly used apps by creators and businesses alike.

Adobe competitor Figma is also getting in on the GPT image generation model fun. Figma is bringing OpenAI’s new image generation tech to its platform for image generation and editing.

Screenshot of a website editor displaying a biology article titled "Winged..." with an image of green birds flying in a blue sky with clouds. Editing tools and image options are visible on the right side of the screen.
‘Figma is leveraging the latest model to bring advanced image generation and editing capabilities across its platform. Rolling out starting today, users can use gpt-image-1 in Figma Design to generate and edit images from simple prompt–adjusting styles, adding or removing objects, expanding backgrounds, and more. This new integration lets designers rapidly explore ideas and iterate visually, all in Figma,’ says OpenAI.

“Rolling out starting today, users can use gpt-image-1 in Figma Design to generate and edit images from simple prompt–adjusting styles, adding or removing objects, expanding backgrounds, and more. This new integration lets designers rapidly explore ideas and iterate visually, all in Figma,” OpenAI explains.

However, GPT is also coming Canva AI and Magic Studio tools. GoDaddy is also exploring how to integrate image generation to allow its users to create logos, remove backgrounds, and generate custom typography. HubSpot is exploring OpenAI’s image generation to help customers create marketing and sales materials. Instacart is even considering it for image generation, including images for recipes and shopping lists.

OpenAI says its gpt-image-1 model in the available API features the same “safety guardrails as 40 image generation in ChatGPT, including safeguards that restrict the model from generation harmful images and the inclusion of C2PA metadata in generated images.” Additional information on gpt-image-1 safety is available in a dedicated blog post.

Using gpt-image-1 requires tokens, with text and image generation using separate tokens. OpenAI says it works out to about $0.02, $0.07, and $0.19 per generated image for low, medium, and high-quality square images. Pricing is detailed here. The gpt-image-1 model is available globally now.

Image credits: OpenAI. Featured image licensed via Depositphotos.

, ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Microsoft Edge OpenAI Microsoft Edge Now Has the DALL-E AI Image Generator Built-In
Two people smiling as they high-five in front of a whiteboard with handwritten notes. The whiteboard includes points under "Pros" and "Fixes." Both are wearing casual dark t-shirts. ChatGPT’s New AI Image Generator Looks Scarily Good
OpenAI OpenAI Will Defend Customers From Copyright Claims
AI-generated frog king AI Images Generated on DALL-E Now Contain the Content Authenticity Tag
Discussion