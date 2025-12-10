You Can Now Edit Images Using Photoshop Inside ChatGPT

Adobe has brought tools from Photoshop, Adobe Express, and Acrobat into OpenAI’s widely used conversational AI platform, ChatGPT. Adobe’s new apps for ChatGPT promise to combine ChatGPT’s straightforward conversational AI with Adobe’s “industry-leading” creative tools. Adobe says it is now even easier for everyone to edit photos and transform documents, all without leaving ChatGPT.

“We’re thrilled to bring Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat directly into ChatGPT, combining our creative innovations with the ease of ChatGPT to make creativity accessible for everyone,” says David Wadhwani, president, digital media, Adobe. “Now hundreds of millions of people can edit with Photoshop simply by using their own words, right inside a platform that’s already part of their day-to-day.”

As Adobe notes, ChatGPT has 800 million regular users, making it a massive platform for Adobe’s creative editing and productivity tools. This is not Adobe’s first foray into agentic AI, as the company itself is developing ways to implement it inside Photoshop. With today’s update, photographers get a hint of what Adobe might have in mind, albeit inside a non-Adobe platform.

Adobe notes its development in agentic AI, noting that it showed off its AI Assistants for Photoshop and Adobe Express at the recent Adobe MAX event. Adobe describes these tools as “empowering everyone to create using their own words and refine results using the company’s world-class tools.” Adobe also recently previewed an AI assistant for its generative AI platform, Firefly.

Accessing Adobe Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat inside ChatGPT is very simple. ChatGPT users simply type the app’s name followed by an instruction. For example: “Adobe Photoshop, help me blur the background of this image.” ChatGPT then automatically surfaces Photoshop and guides the user through the editing action.

Inside ChatGPT, users can edit and improve their photos using Photoshop, create personalized designs with Express, and transform and organize their documents with Acrobat.

“By delivering intuitive actions in ChatGPT, Adobe is expanding access to its most popular apps, reaching new audiences where they already work. For anyone who wants the full power and precision of Adobe’s tools, it’s seamless to move from ChatGPT into Adobe’s native apps and pick up right where they left off,” Adobe claims.

Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat are now available in ChatGPT on desktop, web, and iOS. The Adobe implementation is free to ChatGPT users. Adobe Express for ChatGPT is also available on Android, and Android support for Photoshop and Acrobat inside the conversational AI platform is coming soon.

Image credits: Adobe