‘View Finders’ TV Series Searches for America’s Best Photos

Sigma-sponsored and Emmy-nominated PBS program, View Finders, is in its third season and hitting its stride. The television series takes viewers on a journey to find the best photographs and landscapes in the United States.

View Finders follows co-hosts, professional photographers Chris Greer and Paul Daniel, “as they explore and photograph beautiful scenery and landscapes.” The first two episodes premiered at Imaging USA earlier this year in Dallas, and so far, five nearly half-hour long episodes have aired online and on local PBS stations. There are three episodes left, and they will surely be a visually splendid and engaging watch for photographers.

“View Finders is centered around the overall visual experience; and the Sigma lenses consistently delivered stunning footage from every location, which we hope inspires our viewers to explore and photograph the country themselves. We are very excited to premiere these two episodes at Imaging USA in partnership with Sigma,” says producer and co-host Chris Greer.

So far, season three of View Finders has visited Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the Vermejo reserve in New Mexico, Flaming Gorge in Utah, the White Mountains in New Hampshire, and coastal Acadia National Park in Maine. It’s a coast-to-coast photo adventure so far.

Prior seasons followed Greer and Daniel to other spectacular locations, albeit ones primarily located in the American South, including beautiful spots in Georgia like Okefenokee Swamp, Blood Mountain, Cumberland Island, Sapelo Island, and more. Season three of View Finders is undoubtedly the show’s biggest and most diverse in terms of locations.

Alongside capturing awesome photos in amazing locations, Greer and Daniel speak to local experts, learn more about each place they visit, and shed light on important conservation initiatives. After all, it’s important that everyone, photographers included, do their part to ensure beautiful, wild places stay protected and wild for future generations to enjoy.

All View Finders episodes from season one, two, and the first five episodes of season three are available on PBS now. The final three episodes of the third season will be available soon.

‘View Finders’ is available on PBS and distributed by APT. The Sigma-sponsored series is co-hosted by professional photographers Chris Greer and Paul Daniel.