The Wonderful Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three scenes: a chimpanzee sitting in a zoo enclosure, two men jousting on horses, and skateboarders performing tricks at a skatepark during sunset.

The World Photography Organization announced the overall winners of the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2025 at the annual awards gala at Somerset House in London. British photographer Zed Nelson is “Photographer of the Year 2025” for his incredible series, The Anthropocene Illusion.

The esteemed jurors selected Nelson’s series as the best from an incredible group of Professional competition category winners. For his victory, beyond the title “Photographer of the Year 2025,” Nelson wins a $25,000 cash prize plus a range of professional Sony digital imaging equipment. He will also be able to present his work at next year’s Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition.

Nelson’s The Anthropocene Illusion is a long-term documentary project spanning six years and four continents. Through his photographs, he examines the increasingly fractured relationship between humans and nature and humanity’s response to its devastating impacts on the planet. Nelson’s photographs show artificial spaces people have created to “interact” with nature, including safari parks, resorts, natural history museums, zoos, and green cities.

A chimpanzee sits on a large artificial rock in front of a painted mural depicting a lush green forest with trees and foliage inside what appears to be an indoor zoo enclosure.
Photographer of the Year 2025, © Zed Nelson (United Kingdom), The Anthropocene Illusion | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

“The jury applauded Nelson’s urgent topic and his ability to translate complex environmental issues into striking visual narratives. The Anthropocene Illusion illustrates a world where the boundaries between the real and the artificial blur, where the wild survives in controlled enclosures, and where human nostalgia for nature is expressed through spectacle rather than action,” says Monica Allende, Chair of the 2025 Professional jury.

A person in traditional attire stands on a rocky cliff overlooking a vast, misty valley. Nearby, blankets and cushions are arranged on the ground, suggesting a scenic resting spot surrounded by lush greenery.
Photographer of the Year 2025, © Zed Nelson (United Kingdom), The Anthropocene Illusion | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

“Nelson’s work compels viewers to question their own role in this paradox and consider the consequences of a society increasingly distanced from the natural world. This timely body of work tells one of the most important stories of our age, and is now more critical than ever.”

A man with a walking stick stands on a dirt path in a forest, watching two lions drink from puddles in the middle of the path. The area is surrounded by trees and greenery.
Photographer of the Year 2025, © Zed Nelson (United Kingdom), The Anthropocene Illusion | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Category Winners

Alongside Nelson, whose series also won the Wildlife and Nature category in the Professional competition, the winners of the rest of the Professional categories were also unveiled today, showcasing incredible photo series across a wide range of genres and subjects. All the winners are featured below.

A large, smooth, white, dome-like structure stands in a park surrounded by tall trees and greenery, with a pathway leading directly toward it.
Professional Category Winner — Architecture and Design, © Ulana Switucha (Hong Kong via Canada), The Tokyo Toilet Project | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A modern, sculptural public restroom with smooth, curved white walls and arched doorways, set among urban buildings and high-rises in a cityscape.
Professional Category Winner — Architecture and Design, © Ulana Switucha (Hong Kong via Canada), The Tokyo Toilet Project | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A brightly illuminated, modern public restroom with horizontal slats stands outside Ebisu Station in Tokyo at night, contrasting its glowing white structure against the dark urban background.
Professional Category Winner — Architecture and Design, © Ulana Switucha (Hong Kong via Canada), The Tokyo Toilet Project | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Split image: Left, a woman with short dark hair in a blue jacket holds a model rocket, seated by Irish and rainbow flags. Right, a man in a suit holds a rocket model, seated by American and NASA flags.
Professional Category Winner — Creative, © Rhiannon Adam (United States via United Kingdom), Rhi-Entry, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A rocket launch pad at night, illuminated by bright lights, stands surrounded by snow with train tracks leading toward it; the scene has a cold, teal-colored atmosphere.
Professional Category Winner — Creative, © Rhiannon Adam (United States via United Kingdom), Rhi-Entry, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A collection of vintage handwritten letters, postcards, and documents arranged neatly on a wooden surface, showing various handwriting styles and paper types in shades of brown and beige.
Professional Category Winner — Creative, © Rhiannon Adam (United States via United Kingdom), Rhi-Entry, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Two men pose on a street corner; one sits on a dirt bike wearing a mask, the other crouches beside a dog. A wall behind them has graffiti reading "Revenge," and a street sign says "Oakman Street.
Professional Category Winner — Documentary Projects, © Toby Binder (Germany), Divided Youth of Belfast, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A young person walks through a desolate urban area with burning debris and thick smoke in the background, while several others stand near row houses under a cloudy sky. The scene appears tense and chaotic.
Professional Category Winner — Documentary Projects, © Toby Binder (Germany), Divided Youth of Belfast, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A young person wearing a hooded Nike jacket stands outdoors at dusk, looking down pensively. Rows of houses and parked cars stretch out behind them under a cloudy sky. The image is in black and white.
Professional Category Winner — Documentary Projects, © Toby Binder (Germany), Divided Youth of Belfast, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Three women stand at the edge of a lake, washing fabrics and plants by hand. Tall reeds grow nearby, and mountains are visible under a cloudy sky in the background. The women appear focused on their work.
Professional Category Winner — Environment, © Nicolás Garrido Huguet (Peru), Alquimia Textil, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person in traditional clothing and a wide-brimmed hat stands against a worn blue wall. Colorful light leaks and film burns partially obscure the image, creating vivid bands of red, yellow, and blue.
Professional Category Winner — Environment, © Nicolás Garrido Huguet (Peru), Alquimia Textil, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person wearing a red sweater picks small orange berries from a leafy green bush outdoors, with hills and a cloudy sky in the background. A horizontal orange light streak crosses the lower part of the image.
Professional Category Winner — Environment, © Nicolás Garrido Huguet (Peru), Alquimia Textil, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A modern cyclist rides up a grassy hill overlooking an industrial waterfront. A rolled-out black-and-white photo of a man playing guitar outdoors is superimposed over the scene, blending past and present.
Professional Category Winner — Landscape, © Seido Kino (Japan), The Strata of Time, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A large photo print of a black-and-white urban scene is unrolling over a vibrant, green forest path, blending the city image into the colorful natural landscape under a blue sky with clouds.
Professional Category Winner — Landscape, © Seido Kino (Japan), The Strata of Time, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A group black-and-white photo unrolls like a scroll, floating in front of a modern, empty outdoor landscape at dusk with houses, hills, and a wide gravel ground in the background.
Professional Category Winner — Landscape, © Seido Kino (Japan), The Strata of Time, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A young woman lies across the laps of others, looking thoughtfully at the camera. She wears a reddish shirt and hoop earrings, while those around her sit close together, conveying a sense of intimacy and support.
Professional Category Winner — Perspectives, © Laura Pannack (United Kingdom), The Journey Home From School, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A boy in a red beanie and jeans climbs the side of a colorful, graffiti-covered concrete structure while two other boys stand nearby. Cars and buildings are visible in the background at dusk.
Professional Category Winner — Perspectives, © Laura Pannack (United Kingdom), The Journey Home From School, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Two children stand side by side on a street at dusk. The boy wears a red shirt, blue floral shorts, and has a white cloth over his shoulder. The girl wears a leopard print outfit with blue lipstick and makeup. Both look calmly at the camera.
Professional Category Winner — Perspectives, © Laura Pannack (United Kingdom), The Journey Home From School, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person in a white bikini stands waist-deep in water, holding a fish and an ornate handheld mirror. They wear a decorative silver headdress with chains covering their face. The sky is clear in the background.
Professional Category Winner — Portraiture, © Gui Christ (Brazil), M’kumba, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A man wearing red shorts, a red and black headscarf, and a necklace stands waist-deep in calm ocean water under a cloudy sky.
Professional Category Winner — Portraiture, © Gui Christ (Brazil), M’kumba, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A woman in a long, blue, patterned dress and crown stands on stacked chairs at the beach, holding flowers, flanked by two women in white outfits holding her cape, with the ocean and sky in the background.
Professional Category Winner — Portraiture, © Gui Christ (Brazil), M’kumba, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Five women wearing colorful saris pose with skateboards on an urban stairway, surrounded by yellow railings and concrete, with trees and a building in the background.
Professional Category Winner — Sport, © Chantal Pinzi (Germany via Italy), Shred the Patriarchy, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person with intricate henna designs on their hands holds a worn skateboard vertically, against a pink outfit decorated with embroidered floral patterns.
Professional Category Winner — Sport, © Chantal Pinzi (Germany via Italy), Shred the Patriarchy, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A girl in a white dress performs a skateboard trick in a skatepark, with buildings, graffiti, and a clear blue sky in the background.
Professional Category Winner — Sport, © Chantal Pinzi (Germany via Italy), Shred the Patriarchy, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A black and white photo shows rows of file folders or books arranged in a semicircle, each with a photo of a lit candle on the front. The setup appears organized and symmetrical against a plain wall.
Professional Category Winner — Still Life, © Peter Franck (Germany), Still Waiting, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A white projection screen with a loading symbol is set up in a bare room, flanked by two studio lights on stands. The scene is minimalist and lit in black and white.
Professional Category Winner — Still Life, © Peter Franck (Germany), Still Waiting, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A black crack runs from the floor up a damaged wall with a faded mural. Two empty folding chairs sit on the right side, casting shadows on the floor.
Professional Category Winner — Still Life, © Peter Franck (Germany), Still Waiting, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

Open Photographer of the Year 2025

While Nelson is “Photographer of the Year 2025,” the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 also honors an “Open Photographer of the Year 2025,” celebrated for the best single image in the competition with $5,000 and a Sony digital imaging equipment kit. This year’s winner is French photographer Olivier Unia.

Unia was chosen from the 10 Open category winners who were announced last month. Unia’s winning image, Tbourida La Chute, took top honors in the Motion category.

Three horsemen in traditional attire charge forward with spears raised, while a rider in white falls off a horse onto the dusty ground. A red flag and a crowd are visible in the background.
Open Photographer of the Year 2025, © Olivier Unia (Morocco), Tbourida La Chute, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

“I’m very proud to be the Open Photographer of the Year in this major competition. It gives me the confidence to continue to share my work. I entered Tbourida La Chute, one of the photographs from a project I’ve been working on for the past two years about the Moroccan equestrian art form of tbourida, and I am pleased to see this image recognized,” the winning photographer, Olivier Una, says.

Student Photographer of the Year 2025

This year’s competition brief for the Student competition, open to photographers studying photography at leading global universities, is “In the Beginning.” Photography students were invited to enter a series of images that look at the beginning stages of a story. 10 finalists were selected in January, and Peruvian photographer Micaela Valdivia Medina from the Instituto Profesional Arcos in Chile came out on top, named “Student Photographer of the Year 2025.”

Clothes and towels of various colors hang on clotheslines in a fenced outdoor area with tables and chairs nearby. The ground is concrete, and a tall wall is visible in the background.
Student Photographer of the Year 2025, © Micaela Valdivia Medina (Peru), The Last Day We Saw the Mountains and the Sea, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A large, pale-colored concrete building stands behind overgrown grass and shrubs, with a cloudy sky above and birds flying in the distance. The building has small, square windows and a rusty fence in front.
Student Photographer of the Year 2025, © Micaela Valdivia Medina (Peru), The Last Day We Saw the Mountains and the Sea, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A bra and a piece of lace are caught on the coils of a barbed wire fence under a cloudy sky.
Student Photographer of the Year 2025, © Micaela Valdivia Medina (Peru), The Last Day We Saw the Mountains and the Sea, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

Medina’s project, The Last Day We Saw the Mountains and the Sea, turns the lens toward female prison spaces throughout Chile and the complicated dynamics between incarcerated women, their families, and society.

“To be a winner in the Sony World Photography Awards is very important to me, but also to all the women I worked with for this project. To talk about and photograph prison spaces is never easy, but it is necessary to keep making and sharing these images. As a student, I appreciate this opportunity and recognition. At this time when photography and arts education is in decline, I think it’s important that students, teachers and professional photographers unite to protect it,” Micaela Valdivia Medina remarks.

Youth Photographer of the Year 2025

Photographers aged 19 and under were selected to enter the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 and enter their best photos from the past year. Of the many who entered, 11 finalists were selected a few months ago. Of these 11, only one could win it all: Daniel Dian-Ji Wu, a 16-year-old photographer from Taiwan. Wu’s eye-catching silhouette photo of a skateboarder performing a trick in Los Angeles, California, is a fantastic action shot indicative of skill far beyond his years.

A skateboarder performs a trick in mid-air at a skatepark during sunset, with silhouettes of people walking and watching in the background. The scene is bathed in golden light.
Youth Photographer of the Year 2025, © Daniel Dian-Ji Wu (Taiwan), Eclipse of Motion, | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

“It’s an incredible honor to be named ‘Youth Photographer of the Year.’ I feel beyond excited and grateful. Photography has been a huge part of my life for the past seven years, so this means so much to me — not just as recognition, but as a reminder of why I love what I do. It opens doors to new opportunities and connections, which makes the journey ahead even more meaningful. I’m really thankful to the Sony World Photography Awards for selecting me and can’t wait to see what’s next,” the young photographer says.

Outstanding Contribution to Photography

Alongside the Professional, Open, Student, and Youth competitions, the Sony World Photography Awards also honors photographers for their remarkable contributions to photography. This year’s honoree is documentary photographer Susan Meiselas, who is well-known and respected for her collaborative approach to portraiture, dedication to shedding light on lesser-known stories, and ability to spark vital conversations about documentary photography.

More than 60 of Meiselas’ images are on display at the Somerset House as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition. The photos span her five decades of impactful work.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025

All the award-winning photos are on exhibit at the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 exhibition at Somerset House in London. The exhibition runs from April 17 through May 5. Complete details are available on the World Photography Organization’s website.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Awards, World Photography Organization. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

