The Finalists of the Professional Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards has today revealed the 30 finalists and shortlisted photographers in the 2025 Professional competition.

There are 10 categories in total with three photographers selected to be finalists in each category. The 10 winners will be announced at a special ceremony in London on April 16. The Photographer of the Year title will be chosen from the category winners and announced on the same night. In addition to receiving a $25,000 cash prize and a range of Sony digital imaging equipment, the Photographer of the Year is offered the opportunity to show their work in a solo presentation at next year’s Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition.

The 2025 Awards also marks the first edition of the Japan Professional Award to “underscore the creativity and dynamism of Japan’s contemporary photography scene.”

A selection of works by finalists and shortlisted photographers will go on display as part of an exhibition at the Somerset House in London from April 17 until May 5.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of the Sony World Photography Awards. All photographers are credited in the individual image captions.