Instagram Tests ‘Lockable’ Posts Which Require Secret Code to View

A QR code is displayed in the center of the image with a blurred background. Text above reads, "Unlock this reel from design" and instructs to "Enter secret code in the app." Below the QR code are "Sign up" and "Log in" buttons.
A screenshot of Instagram’s first lockable post on its official @design account.

Instagram is testing out “lockable” posts that users have to unlock to view by entering a secret code.

Meta revealed that it has officially begun testing a new lockable posts feature via a reel on Instagram’s official @design account.

On Monday, Instagram’s @design account — which showcases the design and craft of the platform’s creators — shared a reel with the caption “Coming soon.”

A social media post from "design" teasing a new feature with a caption "Coming Soon" and several hashtags. There are comments and likes visible, with users expressing excitement and curiosity.
Instagram users must “enter a secret code” to unlock and view the Reel.

When an Instagram user first clicks on the reel, it is blurred from view with an image of a key. There is a note telling the Instagram user to “enter [a] secret code in the app” to “unlock this reel from design” and view it.

The reel includes a clue in the hashtags accompanying the post for Instagram users to guess the secret code. Once, an Instagram user enters the correct secret code in the app (but not on the website), they can view the Reel.

Instagram’s test also included a preview of Meta’s Community Notes, which adds more context to posts through crowd-sourced annotations.

According to Social Media Today, Instagram appears to be trying out lockable posts as a new way to drive engagement with followers on Reels and photos. It can also be used to offer targeted discounts to past customers rather than the entire audience, or to share location-specific updates.

On the left, a blurred image of a person. On the right, a person in casual clothes and glasses playfully sits on a skateboard, being pushed by another person. The setting appears casual and outdoors.
The Reveal sticker lets Instagram users hide a story post by blurring it.
A smartphone displaying a split Instagram story: the left screen shows a Polaroid overlay "TBT to Summer 2023" hiding a fire pit scene; the right reveals people around a campfire at night. Background is a gradient of pink to yellow.
Instagram’s ‘Frames’ feature requires users to shake their phone “like a polaroid picture: to see a story image.

Lockable posts are similar to the Reveal sticker and Frames feature that Instagram rolled out last year. The Reveal stick lets creators hide a story post by blurring it. To see the post, viewers have to send a DM to the creator who shared it.

Meanwhile, Frames adds a gray Polaroid-style frame to photos. When a user shakes their phone, the photo appears, in a similar way to how people used to shake real Polaroid pictures to develop the images. Frames was first launched at Coachella last April.

Image credits: All photos via Instagram.

