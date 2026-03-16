Instagram Begins Testing Clickable Links in Post Captions

Instagram is testing a feature that allows some Meta Verified subscribers to add clickable links directly to captions on their posts.

According to a report by Engadget, Instagram has begun allowing a small number of Meta Verified users to include links in their post captions. The option has long been requested by creators, who have asked for a simpler way to direct followers to external websites from their posts.

The feature was first spotted by blogger Andrea Valeria, who shared screenshots showing a clickable Substack link in the caption of one of her Instagram posts. According to Valeria, an in-app message indicated that she could add up to 10 links per month using the feature.

Meta confirmed to Engadget that it is testing caption links for users who subscribe to Meta Verified. However, the company did not say how many users currently have access to the feature or whether it plans to release it more broadly in the future.

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Since Instagram launched, the photo app has generally prevented users from adding clickable links in captions. Creators have often asked for that restriction to be lifted, arguing that it would make it easier to share articles, newsletters, products, or other content without requiring followers to leave the post and search elsewhere for the link.

Instagram’s long-standing restriction on caption links has shaped how creators share content on the platform. Because links cannot normally be clicked within posts, many creators rely on “link in bio” tools that allow them to place several external links on a single landing page. One of the most widely used services is Linktree, which lets users create a page containing multiple links and place the page’s address in their Instagram bio. Followers who want to access external content must first visit the creator’s profile and then select the link from that page.

The fact that the test is limited to Meta Verified subscribers also suggests that the feature may remain restricted to paying users if it expands in the future. Meta Verified is a subscription service that provides account verification and additional features for a monthly fee. Instagram already allows users to include links in Stories through a link sticker, and that option is available to all users. The current test focuses specifically on adding clickable links to captions in standard posts, which has not previously been possible on the platform.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.