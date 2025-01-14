7Artisans’ Tiny 18mm f/5.6 Full-Frame Lens Is Cheap but Limited

7Artisans’ new FF 18mm f/5.6 lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras offers a wide-angle field of view in a very compact and affordable package.

The $89 lens tips the scales at a scant 146 grams (5.2 ounces) and is just 25 to 29 millimeters (0.98 to 1.1 inches) long depending on the mount. Solidly within the “pancake lens” category, the 7Artisans 18mm f/5.6 comes in Sony E, Nikon Z, and L-Mount flavors.

To achieve its small size and sub-$100 price point, the lens cuts some corners regarding features and versatility. Perhaps the most significant limitation is that it is a fixed aperture lens, meaning it only shoots at f/5.6, which is itself not an exceptionally bright aperture. Further, the lens is manual focus, so photographers must keep this in mind, too. That said, given the wide-angle field of view and f/5.6 aperture, achieving visibly sharp images should not be especially challenging. The lens can focus as close as 0.3 meters (0.98 feet).

The 18mm f/5.6 lens has seven elements arranged across five groups, including two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements and a single high-refraction element. The lens chassis is metal, and the 18mm f/5.6 accepts 49mm filters.

Very astute readers may recall this is not 7Artisans’ first foray into 18mm pancake lenses. In early 2023, the company released the 18mm f/6.3 Mark II Cap Lens for APS-C cameras, which is in many ways the spiritual predecessor to the new 18mm f/5.6 for full-frame cameras. Like the new 18mm f/5.6, the 18mm f/6.3 II is cheap ($59, manual focus, and sports a fixed aperture, albeit a slightly slower one.

While 7Artisans isn’t calling its new 18mm f/5.6 prime a “cap lens,” it is relatively similar in its design and use case. The new lens is designed to be a compact, lightweight companion for walkaround photography and casual shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans FF 18mm f/5.6 lens is available for purchase through Pergear for $89. It is in stock and shipping now.

Image credits: 7Artisans