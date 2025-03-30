Canon EOS R5 Mark II Review for Underwater Photography

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is 2024’s top underwater camera for underwater photography. It represents a significant upgrade over the original Canon EOS R5 which has reigned as the world’s most popular underwater camera for the last four years.

The R5 Mark II features a 45 megapixel full-frame sensor with extremely fast readout speeds allowing for minimal rolling shutter and a fast burst rate of 30 fps in electronic shutter mode. The camera’s electronic shutter is compatible with underwater strobes making it an underwater action powerhouse. And the Digic X processor has also been combined with Digic accelerator co-processor used by a new, state-of-the-art autofocus system capable of ignoring pesky photobombers that can trick the autofocus tracking mode.

But perhaps most importantly, there have been significant upgrades to the Canon R5 Mark II’s video features including the capability of filming 8K, 60 frames per second RAW video. As soon as this camera was announced, we knew we had to get in the water immediately and we did! This full review of the Canon EOS R5 Mark II was filmed and photographed in the best cold water diving destination in the world — Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada. We spent a fantastic week with UB Diving and witnessing natural wonders ranging from multiple pods of Orcas to hooded nudibranchs and playful stellar sea lions. Each underwater photographic situation presented its own unique challenges. After dozens of dives with the camera – there’s no doubt about it — the Canon EOS R5 is equipped for any underwater shooting situation.

Is It Time to Take the Plunge?

For DSLR holdouts still clutching their Canon 5D Mark IV’s, the switch to the R5 Mark II is a no-brainer. It’s like trading your trusty snorkel for state-of-the-art scuba gear.

However, current Canon R5 users might need to weigh their options carefully. The decision largely hinges on the autofocus enhancements and 8K/60p video recording. If you’re constantly chasing swift pelagics or elusive macro subjects, the upgraded tracking system could be your ticket to capturing that perfect shot. Faster video recording frame rates allow you to stabilize even the largest 8K file.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Specifications

Cutting-edge 45 megapixel full-frame back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor

RF lens mount compatible with RF and EF lenses (with the EF-EOS R adapter)

Advanced DIGIC X processor with DIGIC Accelerator co-processor for lightning-fast performance

Blazing 30fps RAW burst shooting in electronic shutter mode

1/250 mechanical flash sync speed with strobes, 1/160 electronic flash sync speed with strobes

Revolutionary Dual Pixel Intelligent AF and AF modes: Action Priority, enhanced Canon Eye Control AF

Upgraded In-Body Image Stabilization for sharper shots — up to 8.5 stops of correction

Stunning 8K/60p and 4K/120p video recording capabilities

Professional-grade RAW and C-Log2 Recording capability

Dual card slots: CFexpress Type B and UHS-II for ample storage

Crystal-clear 5.76 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder

Long-lasting LP-E6P battery with improved power output

Compact dimensions: 138.5mm x 101.2 mm x 93.5mm

Lightweight build: 746 grams

Canon EOS R5 Mark II vs Canon EOS R5: What’s New Under the Surface?

The Canon R5 Mark II shares DNA with its predecessor, but it’s evolved to meet the demands of underwater imaging. Both cameras boast a 45 megapixel sensor with similar dimensions and controls, ensuring a familiar feel for R5 users. However, the subtle body differences require a brand new underwater housing for the Canon R5 Mark II for most brands. Ikelite, being the exception, offers an upgrade kit for the original Canon EOS R5 housing.

So, what’s really new? The R5 Mark II has a new stacked sensor with faster readout speeds, enhanced burst shooting, a revolutionary autofocus system, eye movement control AF, faster 8K video frame rates, and professional-grade C-Log2 recording.

While the original R5’s autofocus is already impressive, the R5 Mark II aims to set a new standard. For videographers not already using the Canon EOS R5 C, the R5 Mark II’s specs are truly enticing. However, the R5 C might still hold appeal for some, depending on whether new R5 Mark II underwater housings will be compatible with the cooling battery grip — a compatibility we suspect is unlikely.

Diving into the Canon EOS R5 Mark II’s Key Features

Stacked Sensor: Faster Readout Speeds for Faster Burst Shooting and Reduced Rolling Shutter

The new buzzword in underwater photography is “faster readout speeds”, especially after Sony’s groundbreaking announcement of the first global shutter in the Sony a9 III. But what does a “faster readout speed” actually mean? Essentially, it means that the engineers at Canon have re-engineered the sensor to process image data from each pixel almost instantaneously. This significantly reduces rolling shutter effects resulting in crisper photos of quick-moving marine life and smoother video footage without the “jello effect.”

A stacked sensor also enables an impressive 30 fps RAW burst shooting with the electronic shutter. An electronic shutter means the R5 Mark II’s sensor records image data for a given length of time rather than mechanically poducing the effect with a physical shutter. While many underwater photographers using strobes may not need such high burst speeds, the R5 Mark II can sync with strobes in electronic shutter mode (albeit at a 1/160s sync speed). Paired with fast-recycling strobes like the Ikelite DS230s, Sea & Sea YS-D3 Duos, or Marelux Apollo IIIs, you’ll be ready to capture split-second underwater moments in challenging low-light conditions that require reduced strobe powers and higher burst speeds. That said, during most of our dives we decided not to use the electronic shutter due to the 1/160s sync speed limitation. With the mechanical shutter, you can captured better sunballs with more details with a higher sync speed of 1/250s. 12 frames per second with the mechanical shutter is more than enough speed even with the fastest underwater strobes.

It’s worth noting that, like other stacked sensor cameras (e.g., Nikon Z8 or Z6 III), there is a slight trade-off in dynamic range. Initial tests by PetaPixel showed some increased noise compared to the original R5. For underwater shooters frequently capturing high dynamic range scenes (like wide-angle sunburst shots), this might be a consideration. However, for most underwater applications, the benefits outweigh this minor drawback. As you can see from our underwater photos there’s plenty of dynamic range to go around. We have plenty of details in our images with easy highlight and shadow recovery in post processing.

Revolutionizing Underwater Autofocus

Canon has potentially created the world’s most advanced autofocus system with the R5 Mark II. Building on their already excellent Dual Pixel Autofocus, Canon has introduced game-changing capabilities. Most notably, the R5 Mark II can maintain focus on your chosen subject even if another object briefly passes in front of it – a common occurrence in bustling underwater environments. During our underwater tests, we did find it was easier to keep focus on a single subject. Especially when we had multiple sea lions passing in front of the camera. This is an especially useful feature when photographing large schools of fish or in turbulent water with a lot of particulates. Is it worth an upgrade from the Canon EOS R5? It’s hard to tell. If autofocus is the crux of why you consider a camera, then there is no better camera than the Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

8K Video Enhancements and New Recording Options

Building on the groundbreaking 8K video capabilities of its predecessor, the R5 Mark II takes things up a notch. It now offers 8K video recording at up to 60 frames per second, matching the performance of the Nikon Z8 and Z9. More notably, the Canon R5 Mark II provides better manual white balance at depth than the Nikon Z8 and Z9 — but with a more frustrating workflow than the Sony a1. This could be a major consideration for many underwater video shooters with Sony cameras still reigning supreme for videographers that primarily use manual white balance.

With improved in-body image stabilization and higher frame rates, capturing smooth handheld underwater footage is breeze. Just take a look at our footage – all of it was hand held! While 8K displays are still relatively rare, this resolution allows macro videographers to crop significantly to 4K, providing more reach and additional b-roll options. Now that the R5 II offers 60 fps filming at 8K, cropped footage can also be slowed down considerably for additional stabilization. For those seeking to capture ultra-slow-motion footage of quick-moving marine life, the camera also boasts 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second – a frame rate and resolution that is increasingly becoming essential in modern cameras.

The R5 II expands its video capabilities with RAW video recording and a new C-Log2 profile. Logarithmic profiles capture more detail in highlights and shadows, offering greater dynamic range and flexibility in post-production. While RAW video might be overkill for most users outside of professional productions, the C-Log2 profile is an exciting addition that many enthusiast underwater videographers will appreciate.

Take a look at our sample underwater video footage below. Overall we were quite impressed with the Canon R5 Mark II. It has excellent built-in color rendering, and the new autofocus system is impressive. We didn’t use manual focus once during our tests and instead chose to keep our autofocus on. You can see in one clip of browning wall that the camera did lose focus for a moment in turbid water which was perhaps the only time the camera didn’t live up to our expectations.

Addressing Overheating Concerns

The original Canon EOS R5 faced criticism for limited recording times at high frame rates and resolutions due to overheating. Our initial tests showed the camera lasting about 20 minutes at 8K and 4K/120p before shutting down. Subsequent firmware updates significantly improved this performance, and the Canon R5C design eliminated these issues entirely. The R5 Mark II introduces a cooling accessory grip, but it’s unclear if any underwater housings will be compatible with this add-on. At this time, it seems as though the cooling grip is not compatible. Some housing manufacturers, like Marelux are looking at creating larger camera trays to help with heat dissipation. But we’ll need to do additional tests as more housings come out to see just how bad the overheating issue is. For our cold water dives, we never received a heat warning. But most of the filming we did was 4K/60p.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Underwater Housings

Given the popularity of the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, we expect all major housing manufacturers to eventually release compatible options. Marelux, Seacam, and Nauticam all have started shipping anodized aluminum Canon EOS R5 Mark II housings. Ikelite and Aquatech offer more affordable polycarbonate options. We do hope to see Isotta and Aquatica housing options available soon! For our review of the R5 Mark II, we decided to use an Ikelite EOS R5 Mark II housing. Read on to see our thoughts on each housing that is currently available for the Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

The Nauticam Canon EOS R5 Mark II housing is a high end anodized aluminum housing capable of full control of the Canon EOS R5 Mark II. We recommend this housing for underwater shooters that want to make use of Nauticam’s specialty underwater optics like the Fisheye Conversion Port, or the EMWL.

The Ikelite Canon R5 Mark II underwater housing is perfect for those looking to invest in high end Ikelite DS 230 strobes and use it with Ikelite’s state of the art TTL. After all, underwater lighting and lenses is what really affects image quality — not the housing. We used the DS 230 strobes for our review and it brought out incredible underwater colors and details from our subjects. Combined with an Ikelite TTL converter, you’ll get accurate exposures on the majority of the shots you take. It definitely improved our “hit rate” than adjusting the strobes manually. The Ikelite Canon R5 Mark II housing offers complete control of the R5 Mark II with light underwater trim.

Marelux is known for being at the forefront of innovation in underwater photography. They consistently make high quality housings with excellent ergonomics and compatibility with a wide range of lenses. Many of Marelux’s gadgets are unique in the underwater camera world, including a “smart” magnified viewfinder, and a wireless strobe controller for the Apollo III strobes.

Seacam housings are the “Rolls Royce” of underwater camera housings. If you need perfect trim and a velvet interior, this housing is the one for you.

This is our housing of choice for snorkelers and surfers! Aquatech is the leading brand for underwater surf photography. The housing is rated to 10m (30 ft) and is an affordable way to get your R5 Mark II in the water to photograph watersports, waves, and snorkeling.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Underwater Lenses

Macro

Macro lenses are essential for capturing detailed images of small underwater subjects, typically those golf ball-sized or smaller. These are our favorite Canon lenses for macro photography.

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM: This lens is ideal for photographing small, shy subjects due to its longer working distance. It’s also a crucial tool for supermacro photography when paired with a macro diopter. The RF version outperforms its EF counterpart, offering additional magnification with a supermacro 1.4:1 ratio. While it features a spherical aberration control ring, we don’t recommend using this underwater as it creates a soft effect.

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS (with EF-EOS R Adapter): This versatile macro lens is excellent for small, elusive subjects thanks to its longer working distance. When combined with a macro diopter, it’s perfect for supermacro photography.

Canon RF 85mm f/2.8 Macro Lens: While this lens seems promising on paper and comes at an attractive price point, its autofocus performance underwater is severely limited due to its extremely slow-moving focusing barrel.

Recommended Wet Diopters

Nauticam Super Macro Converter: The Nauticam SMC-1 is a top-tier wet diopter for capturing razor-sharp macro and super macro images. Its strength and clarity make it a favorite among super macro enthusiasts, especially when used with the Canon 100mm f/2.8 macro lens.

Kraken +13 Diopter and Weefine +13 Diopter: These diopters offer quality comparable to the Nauticam SMC at a more budget-friendly price. They provide excellent supermacro capabilities without being overly challenging to use. For the ultimate in magnification, consider the Kraken +23 or Weefine +23, though these can be more demanding to master.

Bluewater +7 Diopter: For underwater photographers just starting out, we highly recommend the Bluewater +7 diopter. While it doesn’t offer as much magnification as other options on this list, it pairs excellently with mid-range “kit” lenses and the Canon 100mm macro lens for enhanced close-up capabilities.

For a comprehensive overview of underwater macro wet lenses, check out our detailed guide.

Wide-Angle Fisheye

Fisheye lenses for wide-angle shots provide an incredibly broad field of view. Unlike their rectilinear counterparts, these lenses can focus much closer to subjects but may introduce barrel distortion at the image edges. Interestingly, this distortion is less noticeable underwater due to light refraction.

Canon EF 8-15mm f/4L circular fisheye (with EF-EOS R Adapter): This lens is the top choice for full-frame fisheye photography. At 8mm, it creates a unique circular fisheye effect with self-vignetting. For traditional fisheye images without vignetting, simply zoom to 15mm to capture stunning ultra-wide angle shots.

Rectilinear Wide-Angle

Rectilinear wide-angle lenses maintain a broad field of view without the distortion typical of fisheye lenses. They’re ideal for photographing large marine life like sharks and capturing expansive reef landscapes, often allowing closer zooming to subjects.

Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM: This is our top pick for rectilinear wide-angle photography with EOS R series mirrorless cameras. Thanks to the RF mount’s reduced flange distance, this lens delivers exceptional corner sharpness for a rectilinear lens. Note that it does produce some vignetting at 14mm, so it’s best used as a “16-35mm” equivalent. Underwater photographers typically use rectilinear wide-angle lenses for subjects that are too distant to fill the frame with a fisheye lens, such as sharks, whales, sea lions, and dolphins.

Canon EF 16-35 f/2.8 III Ultra-Wide Zoom lens (with EF-EOS R Adapter): This lens is an excellent choice for those new to wide-angle photography without strict budget constraints. It’s particularly useful for capturing images of larger marine life that can’t be approached closely enough for fisheye lenses, including sharks, whales, sea lions, and dolphins.

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II Wide-Angle Lens (with EF-EOS R Adapter): This lens has been the go-to rectilinear wide-angle option for Canon full-frame cameras. It has led the pack in recent years for corner sharpness, speed, and price, though this may change as more photographers opt for the version III.

Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L Ultra Wide-Angle Lens (with EF-EOS R Adapter): If you’re after the widest possible lens, the Canon 11-24mm offers an incredibly broad field of view. It’s perfect for expansive reef scenes, large shipwrecks, and ultra-wide shots where fisheye distortion isn’t desired. However, it’s larger, heavier, and pricier than other wide-angle options.

Who Should Consider the Canon R5 Mark II?

If you’re just starting out and want the best camera on the market for underwater photo and video, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our top recommendation. It is a camera that is ideal for photographers seeking the most advanced autofocus tracking system available. During our underwater tests, we found that these new improvements allow the camera to ignore potential distractions, focusing solely on your intended subject. We personally think the R5 Mark II has a better autofocus system than even the Sony a7R V and Nikon Z8. But there’s a narrow margin between Sony and Canon. The margin is wider when compared to Nikon.

For videographers demanding exceptional resolution at high frame rates, the R5 Mark II delivers. While 4K at 120 fps satisfies many, the addition of 8K video up to 60 fps is particularly valuable for underwater shooters, putting this camera on par with the Nikon Z8 and Z9. Moreover, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II offers the best combination of manual white balance capabilities, resolution, and frame rates on the market.

Ultimately, the Canon R5 Mark II is for those who demand the best that Canon has to offer. While Canon may have intended the EOS R1 to be their flagship model, the R5 Mark II truly takes that crown. At $4,299, it offers flagship-level features at a competitive price point.

Final Thoughts

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II continues the trend of lightning-fast sensor readouts from industry leaders Sony, Nikon, and Canon. The new stacked sensor and rapid readout speeds enable shooting up to 30 frames per second in RAW format with strobes using the electronic shutter. The dynamic range trade-off for the R5 Mark II proved to be minimal during our underwater tests.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the Canon R5 Mark II is its cutting-edge autofocus tracking system. It stands out with its ability to ignore potential distractions, maintaining focus on your intended subject. For underwater photography, this feature alone might be enough to convince hesitant photographers to make the switch to the Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

As a video powerhouse, the Canon R5 Mark II boasts impressive features, including a new C-Log2 profile and 8K video up to 60fps. While current Canon R5C users might not rush to switch, it’s a significant upgrade from the original R5. The potential drawback of the R5 Mark II for underwater video is the propensity to overheat. We have not yet fully tested what these limitations are. However, in our underwater video shooting, we never ran into a heat warning on cold water dives.

Overall, we think that the Canon EOS R5 Mark II reigns supreme as 2024’s top underwater camera for photo and video. While Sony will likely come in with a formidable competitor soon, the R5 Mark II will remain popular among underwater photographers for years to come.

Image credits: All photos by Nirupam Nigam. This review, written by Nirupan Nigam, was originally published on Bluewater Photo.

About the author: Nirupam Nigam is a passionate underwater photographer and the world’s leading expert in underwater photo and video equipment. Nirupam carries the unique distinction of having shot more modern camera models underwater than anyone else on Earth: 47 and counting! As president of Bluewater Photo, his deep technical knowledge forms the basis of our underwater camera reviews and recommendations to our customers.

While growing up in Southern California, Nirupam went snorkeling for the first time and was captivated by the cathedral of light found at the kelp forest canopy. He began his journey as an underwater photographer at the age of 15 while testing underwater photo equipment as an intern at Bluewater Photo and as a deckhand on the Spectre Dive Boat.

Nirupam received degrees in Aquatic and Fisheries Science, General Biology, and Arctic studies from the University of Washington. After college he spent a few years as a fisheries observer on fishing vessels in the Bering Sea and North Pacific, collecting data for NOAA. This provided him the opportunity to travel to and dive in dozens of countries between contracts.

After getting married, he decided it was time to settle on land and in 2017 took over as the Editor-in-Chief of the Underwater Photography Guide — the world’s largest online resource for underwater photographers. At the Underwater Photography Guide, Nirupam reviews dozens of cameras, underwater strobes, camera accessories, housings, and any other gadget and gizmo imaginable. Nirupam also organizes Ocean Art, the world’s most prestigious underwater photo contest. In 2020, while the pandemic was in full swing, Nirupam developed Bluewater University to help budding photographers take online classes in underwater photography and video.

You can get in touch with him at [email protected] and through his website www.photosfromthesea.com. Be sure to join him on one of underwater photoworkshops he leads with Bluewater Travel.