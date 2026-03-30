Free Photography Tool Wants to Be a Landscape Photographer’s Best Friend

Jeremy Gray

Colorful autumn trees with red, orange, and yellow leaves stand by a calm lake, with mist rising in front of forested hills and a tall, rugged mountain under a partly cloudy sky.

Photographer and university student Megan Tucker created a browser-based photography conditions forecaster, LightCast Suite, to help fellow photographers decide when it’s worth heading out with their camera gear.

Like many photographers, Tucker loves going out and shooting. However, it can be tricky to determine whether the conditions will be good enough to justify packing a camera bag and heading out, especially for photographers who need to drive a long distance to reach their favorite spots.

Tucker’s LightCast Suite scores photographic conditions at a selected location on a 0-100 scale for golden hour (sunrise and sunset), night sky, and aerial photography. As Tucker’s portfolio shows, the Bentley University marketing student (class of ’26) is a passionate drone photographer.

Screenshot of the LIGHTCAST website homepage, featuring a dark gradient background, a large "LIGHTCAST" title, a search bar for city and date, and orange "Forecast" button for real-time light forecasts.

“I think it fills a real gap that has personally bugged me as a photographer for years: regular weather apps don’t tell photographers what they actually need to know before driving to a location,” Tucker tells PetaPixel.

LightCast Suite considers numerous factors when calculating its score for sunrise and sunset conditions, including cloud cover, the proportion of high-level cloud cover, humidity, visibility, low cloud percentage, and precipitation. There are four tiers of scores: flat light (0 to 34), worth shooting (35 to 54), great conditions (55 to 74), and finally, “Epic Light” (75 to 100).

A website called Lightcast displays "GOLDCAST" with the tagline "Sunset & Sunrise Forecasts for Photographers." A form lets users select a location, date, and sunrise/sunset to forecast golden hour conditions.
GoldCast predicts golden hour conditions around sunrise and sunset.

Forecast for sunrise photography at Acadia National Park, Maine, on March 31, 2026; chase score 44/100 with “Okay light, likely worth shooting.” Best window: 5:55–7:15 AM, including blue and golden hours.

A weather score chart shows 100% cloud cover, 100% humidity, 76% visibility, and a narrow color spread. High and low cloud bases are listed, with an explanation that heavy precipitation will flatten all color and light. A color-coded legend is below.

A 10-day sunset outlook for Acadia National Park uses colored bars to rate sunsets from "Epic" to "Flat." Highest ratings appear on Sat 28th and Sun 29th; the rest of the days, including today (Nov 30), are mostly "Flat.

Users can select a date up to a week in advance, though, of course, weather forecasts can change dramatically over that period. The closer to the present time, the better, at least for sunrise, sunset, and aerial photography conditions.

On the other hand, some aspects of night sky photography conditions are a bit easier to predict. Important factors, such as the Moon’s phase and the light pollution level at a selected location, are predictable. However, cloud cover, visibility, atmospheric seeing, and dew-point spread vary from day to day. Like with sunrise and sunset, the StarCast has four grades. In this case, they are: stay in, worth shooting, great seeing, and pristine sky.

A night sky forecast interface for astro photographers shows a “Milky Way” forecast for Palo Pinto County, Texas, on March 30, 2026, with a chase score of 72/100 and a rating of “Great Seeing.”.
StarCast is for night sky photography, and includes scores for Milky Way, deep sky, planetary, and wide field astrophotography.

Screenshot of a Milky Way visibility score showing a score of 72/100, with factors: 3% cloud cover, 95% moon, 2/5 light pollution, 29 km visibility, good atmospheric seeing, and 7.7°C dew point spread.

The StarCast provides detailed information, including moonrise and moonset times, visible planets, and notable constellations in the sky and their locations.

As with any forecasting system, there is always a chance that predictions will be wrong. A great forecast doesn’t prevent bad conditions, or vice versa. However, time is precious, and it is always disappointing to go out and come home empty-handed. LightCast Suite is built to help prevent these disappointments, while also providing photographers insight into when photographic conditions might be phenomenal. Photographers can even sign up for email alerts to be notified when conditions at a selected location exceed a specified threshold.

Screenshot of a dark-themed interface describing six camera toolkit calculators: TimeLapse, Astro Settings, ND Filter, Hyperfocal, Fix My Shot, and Sunny 16, each with a short explanation of its function.

A screenshot of an ND filter calculator interface shows sliders for base shutter speed and filter strength, displaying a new shutter speed of 1.0 seconds with an ND256 filter (8 stops of light blocked).

In addition to the conditions forecasting tools, LightCast Suite has a fourth tool: Tricast. This is an “in-field camera toolkit” with six calculators that photographers may need when in the field. There are calculators for timelapse and astrophotography camera settings, ND filter and hyperfocal distance calculators, a feedback tool photographers can use to fix common photo issues, and a Sunny 16 calculator to get a good exposure starting point.

LightCast Suite is entirely free to use, has no ads, and doesn’t require an account.

Image credits: LightCast Suite. Header photo by Jeremy Gray.

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