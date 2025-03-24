GoPro’s Anamorphic Lens Mod Promises Cinematic Video on the Hero13 Black

A black action camera with a grip attachment rests on light-colored rocks. The camera has a wide lens and a small screen, set against a blurred rocky background.

GoPro’s new Anamorphic Lens Mod for its Hero13 Black action camera is now shipping. The Anamorphic Lens Mod promises better performance for creators looking to give their footage a more cinematic look and feel.

The Anamorphic Lens Mod delivers a Hollywood-esque 21:9 aspect ratio and ultra-wide field of view while promising minimized distortion. GoPro says the new mod is “perfect for professional cinematographers, photographers, and creators looking to achieve sought-after anamorphic perspectives and lens flares in a package that costs a fraction of similar professional systems.”

A person wearing camouflage gloves holds a camera outdoors. The background is a blurry landscape with grass and soft sunlight. The camera has a display showing a colorful scene.

While this lower cost aspect is undoubtedly essential, so too is the fact that a GoPro Hero13 Black action camera is relatively small and affordable itself, able to be attached to objects and tucked into places that more traditional camera systems couldn’t or otherwise wouldn’t due to the financial risk.

A GoPro camera on a tripod is in the foreground, focused on two people sitting in a small boat on a calm body of water. The boat and water blend into a serene sunset background.

“Anamorphic Lens Mod and Hero13 Black have expanded what I can create with my GoPro,” says GoPro Creator and commercial filmmaker Chris Rogers.

“With the addition of the Anamorphic Lens Mod to my GoPro camera kit, I can capture incredibly dramatic and cinematic perspectives in a durable, and portable package that’s stands alongside professional setups that cost tenfold more,” Rogers continues.

A professional video rig is set up outdoors, featuring a mounted camera with a gray windscreen-covered microphone. A GoPro camera is attached on top. The background shows a clear sky and blurred landscape.

The GoPro Anamorphic Lens Mod is compatible with the Hero13 Black’s Auto Detect feature, which senses when the Anamorphic Lens Mod is attached and switches the camera into the corresponding shooting mode. The action camera supports in-camera de-squeeze, allowing creators to review their wide footage with normal perspective immediately. And like the rest of the GoPro Hero ecosystem, the Anamorphic Lens Mod is waterproof and rugged enough to handle adverse elements and inclement weather.

With the addition of the Anamorphic Lens Mod to the GoPro ecosystem, GoPro’s HB-Series lens collection has grown to four products. The Anamorphic Lens Mod joins the Ultra Wide Lens Mod ($100) that gives the Hero13 Black a 177-degree field of view at a 1:1 aspect ratio, the Macro Lens Mod ($130) that can focus four times closer than the standard lens, and the ND Filter 4-Pack ($70) that enables optimal shutter speeds for cinematic motion blur (ND4, ND8, ND16, and ND32).

Sample Images

A person in a hooded blue shirt stands with their back to the camera, holding a fishing rod against a backdrop of a partly cloudy sky.

Three people ride in a small motorboat speeding across the ocean at sunrise or sunset. The sky features soft hues of pink, orange, and blue. The water around the boat is slightly blurred, indicating motion.

Two people fishing on a small boat in the middle of an expansive body of water. One stands in the front casting a line, while the other is elevated at the back with a pole. The sky above is partly cloudy with warm light from the sunset.

Three people are fishing on a boat in open water during a cloudy day. The man in front is casting a fishing line, while the others watch. The scene is expansive, showing the sea and horizon.

Two people are riding dirt bikes on a sandy trail in a forest. Tall trees surround the path, and the sun casts a warm glow on the scene. Both riders wear helmets and are following the winding, uneven track through the woods.

Horses graze on a golden field under a clear sky, with the sun low on the horizon. The landscape is vast and open, with distant hills visible. The scene evokes a serene and peaceful rural setting.

Pricing and Availability

Beginning next week, the HB-Series Lens Collection will start shipping with all these products plus the Anamorphic Lens Mod in a bundle for $350. Starting next quarter, creators can purchase the GoPro Hero13 Black with this bundle for $700.

GoPro’s new Anamorphic Lens Mod will also be available for purchase separately for $130.

Image credits: GoPro

