GoPro’s Anamorphic Lens Mod Promises Cinematic Video on the Hero13 Black

GoPro’s new Anamorphic Lens Mod for its Hero13 Black action camera is now shipping. The Anamorphic Lens Mod promises better performance for creators looking to give their footage a more cinematic look and feel.

The Anamorphic Lens Mod delivers a Hollywood-esque 21:9 aspect ratio and ultra-wide field of view while promising minimized distortion. GoPro says the new mod is “perfect for professional cinematographers, photographers, and creators looking to achieve sought-after anamorphic perspectives and lens flares in a package that costs a fraction of similar professional systems.”

While this lower cost aspect is undoubtedly essential, so too is the fact that a GoPro Hero13 Black action camera is relatively small and affordable itself, able to be attached to objects and tucked into places that more traditional camera systems couldn’t or otherwise wouldn’t due to the financial risk.

“Anamorphic Lens Mod and Hero13 Black have expanded what I can create with my GoPro,” says GoPro Creator and commercial filmmaker Chris Rogers.

“With the addition of the Anamorphic Lens Mod to my GoPro camera kit, I can capture incredibly dramatic and cinematic perspectives in a durable, and portable package that’s stands alongside professional setups that cost tenfold more,” Rogers continues.

The GoPro Anamorphic Lens Mod is compatible with the Hero13 Black’s Auto Detect feature, which senses when the Anamorphic Lens Mod is attached and switches the camera into the corresponding shooting mode. The action camera supports in-camera de-squeeze, allowing creators to review their wide footage with normal perspective immediately. And like the rest of the GoPro Hero ecosystem, the Anamorphic Lens Mod is waterproof and rugged enough to handle adverse elements and inclement weather.

With the addition of the Anamorphic Lens Mod to the GoPro ecosystem, GoPro’s HB-Series lens collection has grown to four products. The Anamorphic Lens Mod joins the Ultra Wide Lens Mod ($100) that gives the Hero13 Black a 177-degree field of view at a 1:1 aspect ratio, the Macro Lens Mod ($130) that can focus four times closer than the standard lens, and the ND Filter 4-Pack ($70) that enables optimal shutter speeds for cinematic motion blur (ND4, ND8, ND16, and ND32).

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

Beginning next week, the HB-Series Lens Collection will start shipping with all these products plus the Anamorphic Lens Mod in a bundle for $350. Starting next quarter, creators can purchase the GoPro Hero13 Black with this bundle for $700.

GoPro’s new Anamorphic Lens Mod will also be available for purchase separately for $130.

Image credits: GoPro