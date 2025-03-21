Cinelux Debuts Clever Nexa-Mag Storage Solution for Legacy RED Cameras

Fairly new on the scene, British cinema camera accessory company, Cinelux, announced its improved media Nexa-Mag for RED DSMC1 and DSMC2 cameras.

Cinelux is a one-person company run by camera operator and entrepreneur David Morgan Jones. With a mind towards new media solutions, Cinelux seeks to address a storage issue with legacy RED cameras that are a staple in high-value productions. The original Mini-mags were made over a decade ago, so while the cameras are still very much in use, the solid state drives (SSD) in them are often slowly dying.

Cinelux’s Nexa-Mag is ready after a year of development. They were built entirely from scratch from the framework of the original Mini-Mags. From reverse engineering the Mini-Mags to completely redeveloping and modernizing its internals, the Nexa-Mag is designed with precision and quality in mind to prolong the use of otherwise perfectly good RED cameras with failing data storage.

Since RED moved in 2021 to the DSMC3 ecosystem, its focus on the third generation of camera means that it has slowly stopped manufacturing and supporting the first and second generation devices.

Seeing an opportunity, Cinelux designed its third-party storage solution for RED cameras.

The Nexa-Mag is a CNC machined aluminum SSD drive available in 480 GB or 960 GB. It runs off of “Ultra Cool Running Toshiba components” with high conductivity thermal pads inside the drives. Cinelux advertises the drives as 25% faster than a Mini-Mag with read speeds that max out Sata III limitations up to 570 mb/s.

The design functionality of the Nexa-Mag also addresses some other common issues with the Mini-Mag regarding ergonomics and fit. The Nexa-Mag has ergonomic ridges for handling, making installing and removing the drive easier. The device is also slightly larger and thicker in comparison to a Mini-Mag creating a more flush fit inside the camera.

Availability and Pricing

Cinelux shared that it is launching the Nexa-Mag with a limited first production run of 100 units. As a single-person run company, this intentional limited release is due to strict quality control standards and performance expectations.

Pre-launch orders are scheduled to ship in mid-May. The 480GB Nexa-Mag will retail at $545 and the 960GB version at $795. However, during the pre-order period starting Thursday, both are 30% off.

Image credits: Cinelux