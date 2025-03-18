AI-Powered Peakto App Lets You Find the Perfect Image from Anywhere

Cyme released Peakto 2.3 today, adding significant new features to its AI-powered photo and video management platform. With Peakto 2.3, photographers can access all their media from anywhere, even when those files are stored locally on a computer hard drive.

With so many AI tools on the market today, users are rightly concerned about security and privacy. Peakto’s new remote connection feature comes with a companion smartphone app, Peakto Connect. Using Peakto Connect, photographers can access their media from anywhere via an encrypted internet connection. From here, users can log in with their account and preview all their references, photos, and videos in their web browser without uploading any files to the cloud.

“Peakto is a one-of-a-kind Media Manager because it enables remote access to locally stored images and videos without relying on the cloud. This unique solution ensures that content creators retain full ownership of their work while maintaining the freedom to create anytime, anywhere,” says Cyme CEO Claudia Zimmer.

With Peakto Connect, photographers can access their portfolios from anywhere, easily show files to clients at meetings or photoshoots, and showcase their best work to prospective customers. Photographers can also take advantage of Peakto’s big selling point, its AI-powered photo keywording, cataloging, and organizational tools inside Peakto Connect. Users can search for specific files using prompts, create albums on the go, and export high-resolution files for instant sharing or use.

Peakto 2.3 brings more than Peakto Connect. The updated app also includes an improved Smart Search Bar. This consolidates all search methods into a single unified interface, including AI-based prompt, similar image, dialogue-based, and metadata searching.

Those using Capture One alongside Peakto can now enjoy HD previews directly within Peakto. Further, Peakto offers enhanced synchronization. If a photographer makes a change on a specific folder, colder, or project, these changes are reflected in Peakto. If a folder is entirely moved, Peakto can handle this, too, after a one-click resynchronization process.

Peakto promises photographers and videographers a unified location to access all their photos, edits, and metadata. Photographers can organize all their assets across multiple apps (Lightroom Classic, Capture One, Luminar, ON1 Photo RAW, Pixelmator, Photos, DxO Photo Lab and Pure RAW, and more) with AI. Peakto automatically tags all images, catalogs all metadata, and identifies all the faces in a library. All AI analysis is performed locally on the device.

Pricing and Availability

Peakto 2.3 is available now. Peakto is available as a subscription ranging from $9 to $15 monthly or as a one-time purchase for $270. Peakto Search is also available, which is a search plugin rather than a complete photo management application. Peakto Search is available for Lightroom Classic and Capture One and is $3.70 to $8.99 per month or $129 for a lifetime license. Complete purchasing and free trial details are available on Cyme’s website.

Image credits: Cyme