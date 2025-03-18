A Chat with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice

Peter Levitan

View through a dusty windshield of a cowboy on horseback herding cattle across a rural dirt road. The windshield has a clear arc surrounded by dirt. The sky is filled with scattered clouds above the expansive landscape.

Winning awards is a powerful way for photographers to quickly gain recognition for their work. I discovered Deanne Fitzmaurice while researching Pulitzer Prize winners, fascinated by how this prestigious honor transformed and accelerated her career.

Her journey reveals the personal dedication and creative vision required to achieve such international recognition.

Smiling woman with long blonde hair, wearing a black jacket with button details, against a plain white background.
Photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice.

The Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography is awarded annually for excellence in journalism. It recognizes a distinguished example of feature photography in black and white or color, which may consist of a photograph or photographs, a sequence or an album.

Deanne received the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2005 for her series illustrating the story of “the near-death of a young Iraqi boy, who was horribly injured by an improvised explosive device, to his triumphal recovery in the United States.” Fitzmaurice followed the progress of Saleh Khalaf over 13 months in an Oakland hospital beginning in November 2003.

Deanne is an award-winning freelance photographer who had worked at the San Francisco Chronicle for 16 years. Deanne has been published in Time, Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report, Sports Illustrated, ESPN the Magazine, and People. She also has participated in Day in the Life book projects.

Deanne’s numerous awards include honors from the Society of Professional Journalists, National Press Photographers Association and the California Press Photographers Association. The Bay Area Press Photographers Association named her Photographer of the Year in 2002.

Fitzmaurice is a graduate of the Academy of Art College in San Francisco, where she earned a B.F.A. in photography.

A joyful man in a black "Back Again" shirt interacts with a smiling woman holding a camera. They're surrounded by media personnel on a bustling urban street. He's wearing colorful shorts and a cap, and there are spectators and buildings in the background.
Photographer Fitzmaurice with Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry.

Peter Levitan: The Pulitzer Prize recognized the excellence of your reporting about the young Iraqi war victim Saleh and his family. How did the assignment start and when did you begin to view it as a long-term story vs a one-time project?

Deanne Fitzmaurice: I appreciate your interest in my work and my thought process behind it, Peter.

This project started as a short-term assignment covering the immediate aftermath of the war, but as I got to know Saleh, I realized his journey embodied a much larger, long-term story about survival, and resilience. The depth of his experience and the ongoing challenges he and his family faced made it clear that this was more than just a one-time piece—it was a story that needed to be followed over time to truly capture its impact. More than 20 years later I continue to follow this story.

A person with bandaged hands and facial scars is seated at a table, sketching in a notebook. They are wearing a loose-fitting T-shirt, and there is an open container nearby. The setting appears calm, with soft lighting.

The Saleh family story is deeply moving. What emotional or narrative elements were you trying to convey through your images?

I’ve always aimed to document the story as it unfolds, capturing its raw, emotional depth. Through my images, I strive to convey not just the hardships but also the strength and humanity that persist in the face of immense adversity.

Black and white image of an elderly person wearing a straw hat, focused downward. They are holding a smoking cigar in one hand, with wisps of smoke rising. The background is dark, emphasizing the contemplative mood and textures.
A Cuban man smokes a cigar deep in the heart of tobacco country near Vinales, Cuba.

How do you balance objectivity with emotion in your photography.

On a human level, you have to feel something to be able to convey it, but you can’t let emotions take over and paralyze you. I strive to find a balance by allowing empathy to guide my perspective while maintaining a clear and honest approach to storytelling. My goal is to capture moments with sincerity—ensuring that the emotional weight is present without overshadowing the truth of the scene.

Two people relax by a pond; one leans back in a chair with their feet up, wearing a cap and glasses, while the other sits upright, reading a map labeled "Paris." A fountain sprays water in the background, surrounded by trees.

How did you first get into professional photography, and what led you to a life in photojournalism?

I first got into photography through classes in art school, where I fell in love with the craft. When I realized there was a profession that allowed me to be out in the world—learning, discovering, exploring, and telling visual stories that could truly impact people—I knew I had found my path. From that moment on, I was all in.

Goats perched in the branches of a tree in a grassy field under a cloudy blue sky, with a few more trees in the background. A dog is sitting on the ground near the base of the tree.

The Pulitzer Prize is the most distinguished Journalism award. Did winning it in 2005 affect your career path?

Winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2005 certainly opened a lot of doors for me, creating new opportunities and allowing my work to reach a wider audience. But at the end of the day, I still have to prove myself every time I step through those doors. Awards are an honor, but the real work—the storytelling, the dedication, the pursuit of truth—never stops.

Three musicians perform in a dimly lit room with neon lights. One plays piano, another a double bass, and the third a trombone. All wear white shirts and hats, and the ambiance is lively and colorful. A street view is visible through the windows.

You worked on staff for the San Francisco Chronicle. Today you are a freelancer. What are the key differences between being on staff and freelancing?

Being on staff comes with a lot of support—access to equipment, a company car, a steady paycheck, and the camaraderie of a newsroom. I appreciated all of that at the time, but now, as a freelancer, I value the freedom to choose the projects that matter most to me. While freelancing comes with its own challenges, the ability to pursue stories that truly resonate with me is something I wouldn’t trade.

Bullfighters wearing traditional, colorful outfits with capes and black hats prepare backstage. They are standing in a corridor, adjusting their attire and checking equipment, with sunlight streaming in through open doorways.

What emerging trends – especially in the digital age – do you see in documentary and news photography?

One of the biggest emerging trends I’m watching closely is AI, particularly because credibility is the foundation of photojournalism. To address this, I’ve been working with Adobe on their Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Right now, the app is in Beta testing, but I’m excited about its potential for the industry. Many camera manufacturers, including early adopters like Nikon and Leica, are partnering with Adobe to embed a digital fingerprint into images straight from the camera. Unlike traditional metadata, this content credentialing system cannot be stripped away, ensuring transparency and trust in our work.

Football player in a white jersey with red and yellow details walks away on a field covered in vibrant red and yellow confetti. The crowd is celebrating in the background, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Super Bowl, Miami. Demarcus Robinson of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the win in confetti against the San Francisco 49ers.

If you were starting out today as a journalist, how would you work to get recognized in this digital vs traditional media environment?

Many photo editors still look to Instagram to discover new photographers, so having a strong online presence is important. But more than that, I believe recognition comes from doing the work you truly care about and finding ways to share it—whether through publications, competitions, or other platforms. What sets photographers apart is not just a single image but a cohesive body of work, a project that tells a compelling story. If you focus on creating meaningful work and getting it in front of the right audiences, recognition will follow.

A crowd of football fans cheer behind a barrier, holding flares that create a red smoky haze. Security personnel and firefighters stand nearby. The silhouette of a player is visible in the foreground.
St. Patrick’s Athletic fans go wild and light flares as their team comes for behind to win the championship as a Bohemian FC player walks off the field. Firefighters work to extinguish fires from the flares. FAI Football Final Cup Championship is held at Aviva Stadium with the Bohemians playing St Patricks in Dublin, Ireland.

How do you determine what cameras, lenses, and lighting to bring on assignment? Is there a basic kit?

I always have my Nikon Z8 and the Nikon Z6 III with me. My go-to lenses are: Nikon 85mm f/1.2, 50mm f/1.8, 24-120mm f/4, and 70-200mm f/2.8. For lighting I use the Nikon SB Speedlight and ProFoto B2s with Profoto Umbrellas and Westcott modifiers.

A person in a red vest over a blue shirt stands outdoors at night, exhaling visible breath into the cold air. The dimly lit scene highlights the contrast between the person's silhouette and the misty breath.
A Innisfails GAA Football player emits steam after sprinting drills during practice on a cold night in Dublin, Ireland.

You are a founder of Think Tank, a camera case company. What functional gap was missing in the market when you launched the company?

It’s hard to believe, but we launched Think Tank 20 years ago! At the time, my husband, Kurt Rogers, and I were staff photojournalists at competing newspapers, and we felt that the camera bags we needed simply didn’t exist. We struggled with carrying gear efficiently—whether on airplanes or during daily assignments. That’s when we met Doug Murdoch, with an expertise in design, manufacturing, and distribution. He wanted to create a camera bag company and asked us to be part of it.

Born out of a practical need, Think Tank was created to offer reliable and versatile camera bags designed by photographers, for photographers.

Thanks to our dedicated team, we’ve been able to transform an idea into a full product line that truly meets the demands of working professionals. Our company has become known in the industry for crafting high-quality rolling cases, backpacks, and shoulder bags that address photographers’ needs—all while delivering exceptional customer service.

A brown bear swims in dark, calm water with its head slightly above the surface, creating gentle ripples around its snout and nose. The bear is focused, with bubbles forming near its mouth. The background is a soft, blurred green.

Follow Deanne Fitzmaurice on Instagram at @deannefitzmaurice.

About the author: Peter Levitan began life as a professional photographer in San Francisco. He moved into a global advertising and Internet start-up career. Peter photographs people around the world using a portable studio. This is his excuse to travel and meet people.

About the author: All photographs by Deanne Fitzmaurice

