DIY Robotic Camera Head Empowers Panoramic and Timelapse Photographers

The Eclíck is an open-source do-it-yourself robotic panoramic tripod head that promises photographers and filmmakers a robust tool to capture 360-degree panoramas, timelapses, and gigapixel images with precision and ease.

“Eclíck is a free, 3D-printed, DIY robotic panorama head. With exceptional build quality and professional-grade features, it empowers photographers, filmmakers, and creators to capture stunning panoramas, captivating timelapses, and awe-inspiring gigapixel images with precision and ease,” explains Eclíck’s creator, Yiorgos Theo. “Whether you are a maker, hobbyist, or professional, the Eclíck is your gateway to redefining creative possibilities.”

The 3D-printed Eclíck features a steel-reinforced design that overcomes the durability limitations typically associated with 3D-printed gear. With embedded steel rods within the printed components, the panoramic head promises “exceptional strength,” even when supporting heavy camera equipment or operating in challenging conditions.

The system delivers dual-axis movement, and per Theo, the Eclíck works seamlessly with all modern DSLR and mirrorless cameras that support a wired remote release.

The Eclíck requires a controller for programming and control. Users can control the Eclíck wirelessly using a built-in web app from any device with internet access and a web browser, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. By opting for a web-based experience, the panorama head remains compatible with a broad range of devices.

While a precise, robust panoramic camera head is valuable for photographers and videographers, Theo has made his Eclíck creation entirely open source. This means that people can freely access the 3D printing files and build it for themselves. Further, beyond the Eclíck not relying on any unusual or obscure components, it also doesn’t require specialized tools or extensive building experience to construct. Theo says the “Eclíck prioritizes accessibility in every aspect of the design.”

Using the Eclíck, photographers can precisely program the robotic panorama head’s movements, controlling the images their camera captures and at what intervals. For panoramic photography, this ensures the optimal framing and overlap between frames, resulting in better panoramic composites. For timelapse photography, this allows photographers to not only capture the requisite photos at specific times, but with camera movement, they can create a more dynamic final result.

Although Eclíck is available open source and photographers can download the necessary files and purchase the required additional parts, Theo is also selling the fully-built Eclíck with a Wi-Fi Pro controller for €269, which is around $294, before shipping charges.

