Dubbelfilm’s Updated Stereo is a ‘Refined’ Red and Blue Gradient Film

Jaron Schneider

A photograph split into two sections: on the left, two rolls of "dubblefilm STEREO 400" film in colorful packaging. On the right, a person with curly hair sits outdoors, covering their mouth with their hand, smiling at the camera.

Dubbelfilm announced a new version of its Stereo 400 and Stereo 200 specialty 35mm photographic film that improves the gradient effect from red to blue and eliminates the static colors at the beginning and end.

The Barcelona-based company produces a range of standard and specialty films, cameras, accessories, and more. Its most recent new release was a black and white film called Glitch, but Dubbelfilm has a host of other options available to analog photographers who like to experiment with different looks.

The new Stereo, called “New Generation,” was improved based on what Dubbelfilm says was extensive user feedback. The company says it refined and enhanced its film to bring the “most mesmerizing visual experience” it could.

Dubbelfilm describes the look of photos as having a red tint that fades to blue through the roll. The initial shots will have a “very intense” look that will become more subtle throughout, while the middle of the roll will have an “amazing transition.” Below is a contact sheet that shows how the effect transitions through the full roll:

A yellow background displays a collection of vintage-style photographs in a grid. Each image features various activities and locations, such as people dancing, skateboarding, and urban scenes. "Dubblelab Fast, Easy, Top" is at the top in playful font.

“The original ‘Stereo’ film was celebrated for its unique ability to shift from a full red to a full blue, creating vibrant and dynamic photos unlike anything else on the market. Our new and improved version focuses on perfecting the gradient effect in the middle of the film that captured the imaginations of its shooters,” Dubbelfilm says.

“In this iteration, we’ve eliminated the static colors at the beginning and end, concentrating solely on the stunning gradient transition that made the original so special. Expect to see your images bathed in an exquisite blend of hues that evoke emotion and creativity in every frame. This continuous gradient effect creates an unparalleled, surreal experience, transforming your photographs into works of art.”

Below are a few sample photos captured on Dubbelfilm Stereo New Generation, provided courtesy of the company.

Person wearing checkered bell-bottom pants and a patterned top poses against a gradient sky. They strike a playful pose with hands outstretched. The image has a retro, warm-toned filter effect.

A woman leaning against a pillar.

A person with short hair and a sleeveless top reaches upward with both hands against a sky backdrop. The image has a gradient overlay, transitioning from blue to red.

A person with short hair stands with head down in a grassy area. They're wearing a black sleeveless top and a red skirt. The background features white metal frames and a clear blue sky. The image has a warm, vintage filter.

A person with blonde hair and a white sleeveless top looks directly at the camera, framed by their hands pushing outward. The image has an orange-red tint, and the person crouches, wearing checkered pants.

A person with light brown hair styled in buns, partially obscured by a black turtleneck covering their mouth, leans against a white pillar. They have a tattoo on their shoulder and wear small hoop earrings. The background is softly lit.

The film is available in both 200 and 400 ISO variants, both of which ship with 36 exposures per roll. Both use the standard C-41 color process, so photographers should not have a problem developing at home or using a local lab.

Dubbelfilm Stereo New Generation is available for $16 at ISO 200 and $17 at ISO 400 directly through the company’s website.

Image credits: Dubbelfilm

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
This 3D Stereoscopic Pinhole Camera Aims to Revive Spatial Photography
A hand holding a pink vintage film canister next to an old camera on a blue grid surface. A red arrow points from the canister towards the camera, indicating the film is related to or used in the camera. Photographer Buys 113-Year-Old Stereo Camera and Develops the Ancient Film It Came With
IMAX film for photographers Mercury Works Offers Kodak IMAX Film to Photographers for First Time
The Mercury Stereo 12 The Mercury Stereo 12 is a Medium Format Stereoscopic Camera System
Discussion