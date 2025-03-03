Dubbelfilm’s Updated Stereo is a ‘Refined’ Red and Blue Gradient Film

Dubbelfilm announced a new version of its Stereo 400 and Stereo 200 specialty 35mm photographic film that improves the gradient effect from red to blue and eliminates the static colors at the beginning and end.

The Barcelona-based company produces a range of standard and specialty films, cameras, accessories, and more. Its most recent new release was a black and white film called Glitch, but Dubbelfilm has a host of other options available to analog photographers who like to experiment with different looks.

The new Stereo, called “New Generation,” was improved based on what Dubbelfilm says was extensive user feedback. The company says it refined and enhanced its film to bring the “most mesmerizing visual experience” it could.

Dubbelfilm describes the look of photos as having a red tint that fades to blue through the roll. The initial shots will have a “very intense” look that will become more subtle throughout, while the middle of the roll will have an “amazing transition.” Below is a contact sheet that shows how the effect transitions through the full roll:

“The original ‘Stereo’ film was celebrated for its unique ability to shift from a full red to a full blue, creating vibrant and dynamic photos unlike anything else on the market. Our new and improved version focuses on perfecting the gradient effect in the middle of the film that captured the imaginations of its shooters,” Dubbelfilm says.

“In this iteration, we’ve eliminated the static colors at the beginning and end, concentrating solely on the stunning gradient transition that made the original so special. Expect to see your images bathed in an exquisite blend of hues that evoke emotion and creativity in every frame. This continuous gradient effect creates an unparalleled, surreal experience, transforming your photographs into works of art.”

Below are a few sample photos captured on Dubbelfilm Stereo New Generation, provided courtesy of the company.

The film is available in both 200 and 400 ISO variants, both of which ship with 36 exposures per roll. Both use the standard C-41 color process, so photographers should not have a problem developing at home or using a local lab.

Dubbelfilm Stereo New Generation is available for $16 at ISO 200 and $17 at ISO 400 directly through the company’s website.

Image credits: Dubbelfilm