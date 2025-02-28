Photographers in New York City Urged to Stay Vigilant After String of Violent Camera Robberies

Photographers in New York City are being told to stay vigilant after a string of violent camera robberies linked to a crew of thieves.

The criminals are not targeting tourists but professional and amateur photographers living in New York. There have been at least four robberies in recent days, taking place in Greenwich Village and Times Square.

A 67-year-old photographer was pushed to the ground during a robbery near the New York University campus in Greenwich Village on February 12. According to Audacy, he was standing near Bleecker Street in the early afternoon when the suspect came from behind and pushed him. He then ripped the camera from his neck and fled the scene.

“Just be careful, for your life not just for your money,” says one photographer who was robbed while standing in Times Square. He and his friend tell NBC New York that they were struck by one guy causing his camera to fall on the ground and then a second guy picked the camera up.

The two victims tried to follow the robbers in the hope of retrieving their “$6,000 Sony camera” but then another member of the crew attacked them; hitting them to the ground.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC New York that they believe a group of robbers are behind the attacks which have all targeted Sony cameras.

“It’s not just about the money, it’s about the situation,” says one of the victims. “He hit him to the ground, he kicked him.”

The pair say they are now nervous to return to Manhattan while the robbers are still at large. They also say they worry about the gang’s next victim and believe they are capable of inflicting injury.

The NYPD has put up $3,500 for information leading to the arrest of the robbers.

In June, PetaPixel reported that the NYPD was searching for another man who had robbed multiple cameras worth thousands of dollars over two days in the city’s Central Park.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.