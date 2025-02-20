Leica Expands Vintage-Inspired Classic Line With Retro-Styled Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4

Jeremy Gray

A silver camera lens with markings indicating f-stops and distance measurements in feet and meters. The lens features a textured focus ring and a red button near the base. The background is plain white.

Leica’s new Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 lens draws upon the German company’s rich history and sports retro-inspired “Classic” styling, inside and out.

Leica’s M-lenses draw upon over 70 years of history, and the “Summilux” branding is nearly that old. The first Summilux lens, the Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 (I) launched in 1959. Summilux is derived from the Latin summa lux, which means “maximum light.” Leica Summilux lenses are well known for their fast apertures, each ranging from f/1.4 to f/1.7. Leica’s Noctilux lenses can be even faster.

Top view of a silver Leica camera displaying its branded lettering. Features include a prominent lens with marked focus distances, and visible controls for shutter speed and ISO settings. The camera is labeled "Leica M11-P.
The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 on the Leica M11-P

The new Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 prime is the fifth in Leica’s growing Classic Line. Like the Summaron-M 28mm f/5.6, Thambar-M 80mm f/2.2, Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 ASPH., and Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 that preceded it, the new Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 is styled to be reminiscent of its historical predecessor.

A vintage-style camera with a leather strap hangs over a person's shoulder. The camera has a silver body, a black grip, and a large lens. The background is dark and out of focus, emphasizing the camera's classic design.

Silver Leica camera lens with black hood, featuring focal length markings, aperture scale from f/1.4 to f/16, and distance scale in feet. The lens has "LEICA CAMERA WETZLAR" engraved on the front.
The lens ships with a vintage-styled lens hood

The “Made in Germany” lens is handmade from solid brass, and Leica describes its vintage design as “charming.” It certainly looks like a lens that could have come from 1959 at first blush and should be right at home on Leica’s vintage-styled rangefinder cameras.

A vintage camera with a brown leather strap rests on a black leather jacket in the seat of a car. The camera has a silver lens, and the car interior features black upholstery and a wooden steering wheel.

The old-school roots run deeper than the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4’s outward appearance. On the inside, the optical formula is based on the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 (II) that debuted in 1962. Produced for 42 years, this version is noted by photographers for its image quality and wide-open rendering. The lens promises an exceptionally soft bokeh at f/1.4, “ideal for portrait photography.”

A woman with dark hair smiles gently, resting her chin on her hand. She is wearing a teal shirt, and the background is softly blurred with greenery and people.

A woman with long brown hair wearing a white floral dress stands in a garden. She is looking to her right. The background is filled with green foliage and colorful flowers.

Black-and-white photo of a young child in a beanie and a coat with furry lining, making a playful face. The background includes a metal fence and blurred foliage.

When stopped down, the lens offers increased contrast and improved resolution compared to its predecessor. Leica says that while performance at fast apertures is very similar to the older version, improved performance when stopped down results from modern production techniques and new types of specialized glass.

A tranquil lakeside scene with mist hovering over small houses nestled at the base of a forested hill. The calm lake reflects the hill and sky, creating a serene and atmospheric landscape in the early morning light.

“The new edition of this classic lens fulfils all the requirements of modern M-Cameras with a high-resolution sensor,” Leica promises. The lens has another new trick: it can focus as close as 0.7 meters. The 1962-2004 version reached its close-focusing limit at one meter.

Close-up of a car engine with a focus on the intake manifold and polished throttle bodies. Metal components and cables are visible, with soft lighting highlighting the intricate details.

Close-up of a car's interior featuring a manual gear shift with a red button on top. The wooden steering wheel is partially visible on the left, and the background is blurred, highlighting the shifter.

Close-up of a vintage car's dashboard featuring a wooden steering wheel with a chrome center. The dashboard includes several analog gauges with red needles, pedal controls, and a dark interior.

A lush cluster of small wildflowers with white and pink petals and yellow centers, nestled in green foliage. The background is softly blurred, giving the image a tranquil, dreamy feel.

The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 features seven lens elements arranged across five groups, the same number of each as the original lens, and has a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm, which is also the same as its inspiration.

Front view of a Leica camera with a silver metal top and black textured body. It features a large round lens labeled "Summilux-M 1:1.4/50" with a focus ring and lens cap. The viewfinder is on the upper right.

The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Classic lens is available now from all Leica Stories, the Leica Online Store, and authorized retailers for $3,895. It is the first Leica lens to ship in the company’s new plastic-free packaging.

Image credits: Leica

