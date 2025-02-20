Leica Expands Vintage-Inspired Classic Line With Retro-Styled Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4

Leica’s new Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 lens draws upon the German company’s rich history and sports retro-inspired “Classic” styling, inside and out.

Leica’s M-lenses draw upon over 70 years of history, and the “Summilux” branding is nearly that old. The first Summilux lens, the Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 (I) launched in 1959. Summilux is derived from the Latin summa lux, which means “maximum light.” Leica Summilux lenses are well known for their fast apertures, each ranging from f/1.4 to f/1.7. Leica’s Noctilux lenses can be even faster.

The new Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 prime is the fifth in Leica’s growing Classic Line. Like the Summaron-M 28mm f/5.6, Thambar-M 80mm f/2.2, Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 ASPH., and Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 that preceded it, the new Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 is styled to be reminiscent of its historical predecessor.

The “Made in Germany” lens is handmade from solid brass, and Leica describes its vintage design as “charming.” It certainly looks like a lens that could have come from 1959 at first blush and should be right at home on Leica’s vintage-styled rangefinder cameras.

The old-school roots run deeper than the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4’s outward appearance. On the inside, the optical formula is based on the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 (II) that debuted in 1962. Produced for 42 years, this version is noted by photographers for its image quality and wide-open rendering. The lens promises an exceptionally soft bokeh at f/1.4, “ideal for portrait photography.”

When stopped down, the lens offers increased contrast and improved resolution compared to its predecessor. Leica says that while performance at fast apertures is very similar to the older version, improved performance when stopped down results from modern production techniques and new types of specialized glass.

“The new edition of this classic lens fulfils all the requirements of modern M-Cameras with a high-resolution sensor,” Leica promises. The lens has another new trick: it can focus as close as 0.7 meters. The 1962-2004 version reached its close-focusing limit at one meter.

The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 features seven lens elements arranged across five groups, the same number of each as the original lens, and has a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm, which is also the same as its inspiration.

The Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Classic lens is available now from all Leica Stories, the Leica Online Store, and authorized retailers for $3,895. It is the first Leica lens to ship in the company’s new plastic-free packaging.

Image credits: Leica