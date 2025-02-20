Canon’s Surprising New SwingRec Golf Camera Uses AI to Perfect Your Swing

Canon dabbles in some unusual cameras from time to time. Its latest oddity is the SwingRec Golf Camera, which captures a golfer’s swing from top to bottom and helps them improve their game and shoot lower scores.

Canon’s no stranger to imaging devices for golfers. The company’s PowerShot Golf launched last year is a laser rangefinder that can, for whatever reason, capture photos. The SwingRec also aims to help golfers, but it does so through swing analysis at the range rather than measuring distance on the course.

The ultra-wide-angle camera features motion-detection AI to automatically start when a golfer swings and stops when they’re done, ensuring a hands-free experience. It also automatically crops the video based on the user’s movements to ensure they have the best look at their swing.

SwingRec works alongside a companion app on smartphones and tablets to provide real-time swing analysis with detailed overlays showing a person’s form, including head and body movement, shoulder and hip angle, and overall tilt. The app helps golfers iron out their swings and track progress over time so golfers can quickly compare their swings against old footage.

Thanks to its ultra-wide lens (the specific lens is not specified), golfers can set it up very close to their practice area. While Canon says competing products require eight to 10 feet of distance from the golfer, the SwingRec works from just five feet away.

The SwingRec records up to 120 frames per second and offers slow-motion playback. Golfers can analyze and compare swings frame-by-frame — every little bit counts when trying to improve.

Canon is launching the SwingRec Golf Camera on Indiegogo first, the company’s third crowdfunding campaign on the platform. Its prior Indiegogo offerings include the AI-powered, hands-free automated PowerShot Pick PTZ camera and the Canon Ivy Rec, a waterproof outdoor camera made to clip onto people’s clothes.

This is a very early campaign. Canon doesn’t expect to ship the SwingRec to early backers until April 2026, so those looking to play better golf this year are out of luck. Early bird pricing starts at $279, 30% off the eventual retail price of $400. There is also an early bird bundle that includes a miniature tripod for the SwingRec for $299.

Image credits: Canon USA