What It’s Like Being an NFL Team Photographer During the Super Bowl

Steve Sanders, the Director of Photography for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, was on hand in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. While the Chiefs ultimately came up short of a historic three-peat, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders captured many amazing photos of the big game that put a bow on an excellent season for the Chiefs.

Being an NFL Team Photographer Is an Unpredictable and Unusual Job

Sanders is the Chief’s Director of Photography, a role he assumed a few seasons ago, but his time with the team goes back much further. 2025 is Sanders’ 30th year with the historic NFL club. Over those three decades, he has captured many moments, big and small alike, for the Chiefs.

Much like the New York Yankees’ official photographer, Ariele Goldman Hecht, Sanders wears many hats, certainly more than a more traditional press agency sports photographer. He covers the team across offseason workouts, NFL draft prep, the preseason, the regular season, and for the Chiefs lately, the playoffs. Sanders also does team employee photos, player headshots, award ceremonies, and events.

“On any given week, we’re tasked with capturing between 40 to 60 requests per game. These range from partner activations and special guests to cheerleading performances and many other specific asks. We always aim to showcase the atmosphere, the environment, and the players’ arrivals,” Sanders tells PetaPixel.

However, while Sanders and his team perform an eclectic mix of tasks — if it involves the Kansas City Chiefs and there are photos to capture, Sanders is there — the meat and potatoes of the gig remains football.

The Super Bowl Is a Different Beast

That said, the Super Bowl is more than just a game; it’s an entire event spanning a week.

“A Super Bowl, as I’ve learned, requires meticulous planning. Everyone involved wants to preserve memories from the entire week leading up to the game,” Sanders explains.

“To ensure we cover everything without stepping on each other’s toes, we assign each photographer specific tasks, ensuring we’re spread out across the field and capturing unique angles and moments without duplicating efforts,” he continues.

Excellent Sports Photography Requires a Great Team On and Off the Field

Much like the on-field action, Sanders works with a team. He tells PetaPixel that he added a full-time associate to his staff last spring, Mikayla Schmidt. She was originally a seasonal hire in 2023 and “did an outstanding job.”

Sanders and Schmidt headline a full-time staff, which Sanders, who admits he may be biased, calls “the best in the NFL.” They work alongside a game day crew padded out with freelancers.

“On game day, my crew consists of Mikayla and six additional freelancers, some working upstairs and others on the field, with a runner/grip also stationed on the field. We’re supported by a team of two editors in our workroom, ensuring everything runs smoothly,” Sanders explains. It’s a team effort.

Sanders, Schmidt, and the team of freelancers are not just among the best photo teams in the NFL, they also work for one of the most successful teams in the modern NFL era. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs failed to secure their third consecutive Lombardi trophy, they have won four championships in the Super Bowl era, including three in the past six seasons (2019, 2022, 2023). The team has won five AFC championships over that same period. The point is that Sanders has had many long seasons and a lot of winning to capture lately.

“The job has always been a dream, and it’s been a true joy. The past seven years have been incredible, especially having the opportunity to photograph Patrick Mahomes on a daily basis,” Sanders explains. “It’s made my work so much more exciting. The games are always thrilling, and the team’s success continually pushes me to improve and bring my best to every shot.”

When asked about his favorite moment as the Chiefs photographer, Sanders didn’t hesitate.

“That’s an easy one — the first Super Bowl in 2019! It was an unforgettable experience, and being part of that historic moment is something I’ll always cherish.”

A Fast-Paced Sports Photography Workflow

During Sanders’ time with the Chiefs, the team has gone through ups and downs — primarily ups lately — and photography itself has changed dramatically. Not only has equipment evolved, but so too have the demands placed on Sanders and his team.

“On game day, the immediate use of our photos is for the social and creative teams. We also have editors on hand to create real-time photo galleries and produce finished edits, which are shared in our archive and with the players,” Sanders says. “Our goal is simple: we strive to cover every aspect of the day, ensuring that nothing important goes uncaptured.”

Once the game kicks off and the teams go to battle on the gridiron, Sanders faces many challenges. The hardest part of photographing an NFL game is being in the right place at the right time.

“The most challenging aspect of photographing football isn’t just chasing the perfect shot — it’s trusting your instincts to be in the right place at the right time, and having your camera set up to capture the action effectively,” the photographer says.

In the Super Bowl, being in the right place becomes much more difficult than a regular season or even other playoff games.

“The difficulty increases with the added layers of rules and access restrictions,” he laments.

Not that this slows him down any, though. “You have to be prepared to shoot at any moment, no matter the limitation.”

Flagship Cameras and Fast Glass

Sanders remarks that the latest Canon camera and lens advancements certainly help.

“I believe the improvements in cameras and lenses have opened up new possibilities for creativity. The focus is faster, the colors are more vibrant, and overall, the quality has reached new heights,” he says.

Since Sanders works exclusively with the Chiefs and produces work over the entire season, color is a big part of his job. He aims to have a consistent visual language throughout the season, from training camp through the final game.

“I’m a traditionalist when it comes to my style,” he admits, “and I try to pass that along to my crew. My biggest focus is on color tone; we always shoot at a specific Kelvin temperature depending on where we are shooting and the conditions. At the end of each season, we aim to put together galleries and sometimes even a display album, so maintaining a consistent tone and style throughout the images is crucial.”

For example, Super Bowl LIX was played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, an outdoor venue. Compared to the Chiefs’ home field, the outdoor Arrowhead Stadium, Sanders says it’s relatively easy to shoot indoors.

“The lighting remains consistent, and the color temperature stays the same throughout the event, which simplifies a lot of the challenges we face,” Sanders explains. He and Schmidt outfit all their photographers with the right cameras and lenses, the appropriate color balance, and let them go to work.

The team’s workflow has changed a lot in recent years, not only because of new and faster camera equipment.

“The biggest game-changer for our workflow has been the ability to transfer files directly from the camera at such a quick and reliable rate. Gone are the days of running camera cards back and forth — this has streamlined everything and made our process so much more efficient.”

Speaking of the latest gear, though, Sanders shot the Super Bowl with the Canon EOS R1.

“My favorite new feature of the EOS R1 is its ability to capture frames,” Sanders says. “This allows me to get the camera rolling before even hitting the shutter. If I’m a little late to the action, the camera helps me out, and combined with the multi-directional focus, my images are sharper and captured more quickly.”

On any given gameday, Sanders typically relies on three lenses: Canon’s RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L Z, the RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L, and the RF 600mm f/4 L.

He occasionally mixes in an RF 10-20mm f/4 L for wide-angle shots and an RF 50mm f/1.2 prime for pregame work.

“The 100-300mm has truly changed the way I can get up close to the action without intruding on the players’ personal space. It allows me to capture more intimate, detailed shots while maintaining a respectful distance,” Sanders says.

Capturing the Narrative of an NFL Season

While maintaining a respectful distance is essential to Sanders and his team, he says spending so much time around the team and its players makes his job easier.

“The better you know your subject, the better your images will be,” the photographer explains. “When you’re able to have regular conversations with the players and discuss things outside of football, it helps build trust. This allows them to let their guard down, which in turn leads to more genuine and authentic shots.”

“I always aim to be a storyteller with my photography, creating a collection of images that work together to capture the narrative, whether it’s a win or a loss,” Sanders concludes.

Image credits: Photographs by Steve Sanders. Behind-the-scenes images provided by the Kansas City Chiefs.