Canon Made 62% of the Cameras and Lenses Used to Photograph Super Bowl LIX

When the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last weekend, the majority of credentials photographers used Canon equipment, according to the camera maker.

Canon’s claim that the majority of credentialed photographers used Canon equipment is a big one. While the press release keeps things vague, Canon provided PetaPixel with specifics. Based on survey data Canon collected at the Super Bowl, it had 62% of the overall market share, including mirrorless and DSLR cameras and RF and EF lenses.

“With more than 30 years of experience using Canon cameras, I couldn’t be more pleased with the quality and reliability of their products, especially the new EOS R1,” said Steve Sanders, the Kansas City Chiefs’ team photographer.

“As a professional who relies on all types of Canon gear every day, the versatility and outstanding quality of their equipment make Canon the clear choice for my team.”

Sanders cites the excellent support from Canon Professional Services as well. CPS was on site to perform clean and check services, loan additional cameras and lenses to professionals, and provide technical support.

Canon tells PetaPixel its technicians cleaned and checked 53 pieces of equipment over two days at the Super Bowl.

Getty Images’ Chief Sports Photographer Jamie Squire used Canon R1 cameras during the game.

“They performed beautifully. Even in lower lighting, shooting wide open at 2.8, the autofocus was fast and the images were crisp and razor sharp,” Squire remarks.

Canon gear was also used as part of the broadcast efforts. Canon says more than 95% of the optics FOX Sports used for pre-, in-game, and post-game coverage were its lenses. As PetaPixel previously reported, FOX used a wide range of Sony cameras for its broadcast, and presumably, given Canon’s claims, some of these broadcast cameras were paired with Canon lenses, which is not an unusual move in the broadcast world.

Canon says 16 Canon UJ122x8.2 lenses were used for the Super Bowl LIX broadcast. There was also a Canon CJ20ex5B IASE S camera in a SkyCam position and a C300 Mark III doing high 50-yard line shots.

“We are very proud that Canon’s equipment and service support could contribute to the Big Game, which remains one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events,” says Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager for Canon U.S.A., Inc.

“Helping to provide the tools for photographers and broadcasters to document such an important moment for the culture is a privilege that means so much to us at Canon, and contributing to the enjoyment that millions of people derive from watching the game is a source of pride for our company.”

Image credits: Canon