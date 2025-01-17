Yankees Chief Photographer Has One of the Best Jobs in Sports

Jeremy Gray

Left: A person uses a large camera lens on a baseball field. Right: A baseball player in a gray uniform reacts energetically while running, with spectators in the background.

Good photography requires excellent artistic and technical skills. Consistently great photography, on the other hand, relies upon determination, passion, the ability to work under pressure, and, in many cases, strong relationships. Official New York Yankees chief photographer Ariele Goldman Hecht has all these traits in spades, and it shows through not only her photos but how she captures them.

Setting the Stage: The Story of a Baseball Game Starts Way Before First Pitch

On a crisp, cloudy September afternoon, as the Yankees were in the throes of a battle for division supremacy — which they ultimately won, but not on this particular day — I took a quick flight to New York City to follow Goldman Hecht throughout the game day experience. With six hours until the first pitch, there was plenty to do.

Wide-angle view of an empty baseball stadium featuring a distinctive white frieze, curved seating, and a bright sky with scattered clouds. The field is mostly in shadow, emphasizing the architectural details and vibrant sky.
Yankee Stadium, 2024.

Since the Yankees might have won the division on that day, preparations had to be made. The most pressing work was setting up remote Canon cameras in specialized camera wells that hang just below Yankee Stadium’s upper deck. With a light mist falling, the cameras were screwed into place, settings adjusted for the nighttime conditions, and compositions nailed down.

Teamwork in Sports Applies to Photographers, Too

Throughout this process and much of the entire day, Goldman Hecht worked alongside Yankees staff photographer and photo editor Jessica Frankl. A relative newcomer to the Yankees compared to Ariele, or “Arie” as everyone at Yankee Stadium calls her, Frankl and Goldman Hecht talked out the remote camera scene, the plans for the day, and how they would handle the locker room celebration that ultimately wasn’t.

A person crouching on a sports field, wearing a dark jacket and sneakers, focuses a DSLR camera with a flash attached. They are capturing a moment, with blurred stadium elements in the background.
Ariele Goldman Hecht | Photo by Jeremy Gray

It became evident that everything about how Goldman Hecht, a nearly 20-year-veteran, works relies heavily upon collaboration. Ideas flow freely between the chief photographer, Frankl, and this season’s intern, Sammy. It can be a fast-paced environment that requires immediate action, but never at the expense of teamwork. Much like the Yankees themselves must work together and push each other forward, the team’s photographers do, too.

After dialing in the perfect composition for the remote camera shot, it was time to handle some of the day-to-day grunt work. Checking all the batteries, grabbing the right lenses — the staff’s gear room is cramped but not lacking for excellent Canon cameras and lenses, DSLR and mirrorless alike — and going through any backlog of images.

A person kneels on grass while taking a photo with a large camera. They are wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, jeans, and white sneakers. A phone is visible in their back pocket.
Jessica Frankl | Photo by Jeremy Gray

The Changing Landscape of Photography in Sports

As for where all these images go, it is a mix. When Goldman Hecht first started with the Yankees ahead of the 2005 season, when the Yankees were still playing at the legendary old Yankee Stadium, a big part of her job was capturing photographs for Yankees Magazine, which remains in publication. Much has changed since then, though, and social media is where many of Goldman Hecht’s photos wind up. While it used to be the case that she could take her time selecting and editing images, these days, photos can go from capture to publication in minutes thanks to wireless transfers. That said, a robust collection of photos remain on the pages of Yankees Magazine and the team’s annual Yearbook.

A jubilant baseball team, wearing striped uniforms, celebrates on the field. Players are huddled together, smiling and raising their arms in excitement. The background shows a cheering crowd under stadium lights.
The New York Yankees celebrating their World Series victory in 2009. The Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies four games to two, and were able to celebrate at home in front of their fans. Since this moment, much has changed in the sports media landscape, but baseball is still as incredible as ever.

In many ways, technology has made her job more manageable. Cameras are faster and better than ever, and lenses are sharper and lighter. However, in other ways, the changing landscape has increased the job’s pace and demands.

There is a lot to juggle, and new things pop up. While chatting ahead of batting practice, Goldman Hecht got a text message asking her to take some photos of new menu items at Yankee Stadium. She sometimes shoots concerts and other sporting events at the stadium too, and, of course, is responsible for the team’s headshots. It’s a diverse workload for a sports photographer that keeps her on her toes.

A baseball player wearing a pinstripe uniform with the number 99 stands in a dimly lit room, facing away. Two cowboy hats hang on the wall in front of him. Light filters in through a window above.
Goldman Hecht does a lot of different types of work for the Yankees, it’s not just in-game action.

The other aspect of Goldman Hecht’s job that became apparent quickly during gameday has less to do with her actual work, but how she works. It may sound cliché, but Yankee Stadium is like a big family. Whether a security guard in the underbelly of the stadium, a custodian in the press box area, a team trainer, or a ball player, Arie knows them all. She asked about people’s families, holiday plans, and how things were going. This type of relationship building is rare for a typical sports photographer, but an essential part of Goldman Hecht’s work for the Yankees. It is a chaotic, unpredictable job, and the baseball season is very long. Knowing everyone you might see on any given day is vital.

Graduates in purple robes celebrate at a commencement ceremony. One person raises a diploma and cap joyfully, while others smile. They are walking on a stage under a tent with people and banners in the background.
She even photographs events at Yankees Stadium, like Taylor Swift seen here at New York University’s 2022 commencement.

Telling the Story of a Team

Fast-forwarding to batting practice, the first real action of the day. This is an area where the increased role of social media impacts Arie’s work. Yankees fans online want to get a close-up, inside look at the entire gameday experience, and that includes warmups. Whether it is Aaron Judge launching a batting practice ball into the bleachers — which he did many times — or the day’s starting pitcher playing toss, fans want to see it. They want the story of the game, which begins long before the first pitch.

Goldman Hecht and Frankl sprang quickly into action, getting different angles of everything, swapping lenses on the fly, and trying to find the most interesting stories to capture.

A person in a dark cap and baseball uniform is standing on a field, holding a bat. Another person is crouching and taking photos of them. The scene is set in a baseball stadium.
Goldman Hecht (back) taking a portrait of Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Frankl is in the front photographing on-field action during batting practice.

Once that was over, it was back to the office to top off batteries, offload images, and get the required files into the hands of the social media team for fast sharing.

Goldman Hecht loves baseball. In fleeting moments of respite, it is immediately evident watching her that she loves the job, the stadium, the team, and the people she works with. Nearly 20 years and thousands of games on, the experience has not even begun to wear thin.

A baseball player wearing a jersey with the number 42 is warming up on the pitcher's mound. The stadium is packed with spectators and illuminated by bright lights, creating a dynamic, energetic atmosphere.
Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera warming up in 2013, his final season.

You wouldn’t know Goldman Hecht grew up a diehard Cubs fan in Chicago. Throughout the day, I was treated to facts and trivia about the Yankees, its players, and its illustrious history. We even made the walk out to the incredible Monument Park beyond the center field fence. This is where the Yankees build monuments to former players and keep history alive. As a lifelong baseball fan myself, it was hard not to feel overwhelmed by the history — a reverence Arie and I share and one that clearly informs her work. Some of the players she has photographed are enshrined here now, greats like Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, and Bernie Williams. Some players she captures now will undoubtedly be here years down the road.

A baseball player crouches on the field at night, surrounded by a packed stadium. Bright lights illuminate the scene, with a large crowd visible in the stands and a "THANK YOU" message displayed above.
Legendary Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter’s final game, September 25, 2014.

A baseball player in a white uniform stands on the field waving to a large, illuminated stadium crowd at night. The scene captures the atmosphere of a significant game or event.

While this September night did not deliver a franchise- or career-defining moment for anyone, Goldman Hecht and Frankl had to be ready in case it did, because the best part of sports is that they are unpredictable. Anything can happen. You can prepare, and Arie and Jess prepare a lot, but ultimately, the most significant moments are outside their control. Sports are undoubtedly better for their chaos, but it does make a photographer’s job harder.

A baseball team poses for a celebratory group photo on a field. They are wearing matching shirts with "EAST" on them. A large stadium screen shows "AL East Division Champions 2024" with fireworks graphics in the background.

Baseball players in a locker room celebrate with champagne, wearing shirts that say "We Own The East." They are smiling, laughing, and spraying each other with bottles, with champagne droplets captured in mid-air.
Although the AL East celebrations occurred the night after I was in New York City, it was quite the party!

Game Time

Once it’s time for the game, number 158 of 162 regular season games, the unpredictability of sports is on full display. Marcus Stroman takes the mound and immediately gets beat up by the top of the Orioles’ lineup. They tag Stroman for three runs, and the electricity that had been coursing through the stadium as fans hoped for a division-clinching performance fizzled out. Such is life in professional baseball.

Person wearing a beanie and jacket uses a camera with a large zoom lens to photograph a baseball game from behind a wire fence. The camera is mounted on a tripod, and the baseball field is visible in the background.
Things happen fast at Yankee Stadium. Between innings, or sometimes even between outs, Goldman Hecht rapidly scrolls through her photos and selects images for wireless transfer. Her shots can be published online in a matter of minutes.

Goldman Hecht turned to me before the bottom of the first inning as we scrolled through images on our respective Canon cameras from the photographer’s well next to the Yankees dugout on the first base line, partially apologizing on behalf of the team for the tough start to the game and, jokingly, asking if I brought bad luck with me to the game. Like many sports fans, Arie is superstitious. I’m not, but as a Red Sox fan, since I was old enough to throw a ball, maybe I did bring bad juju.

The Yankees got back into the mix in the bottom of the second by cutting into the Orioles’ lead, making it a reasonably close 3-1 and bringing a bit of buzz back into the Bronx. The Orioles answered the reply in the fourth, adding four more runs. At this point, the outcome felt inevitable — there would be no division title that night and no champagne in the locker room. That remote camera sitting above Arie and I would not be fired that night.

A baseball player in a pinstripe uniform and helmet stands on the field holding a bat. A crowd is visible in the stadium behind him. Vibrant signage from sponsors adorns the background.
A photo of Aaron Judge walking to the plate in a May 2024 matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

However, Goldman Hecht and Frankl must keep shooting, remain ready, and see what happens. If the Yankees stage a fantastic comeback, which would be noteworthy any day of the season but especially incredible given the context, every inning would matter. Every hit (and out) is part of the broader story.

And for a moment in the bottom of the ninth, it felt like a comeback was in the making. The Yankees chased a reliever, Judge launched a 412-foot home run, and the Yankees brought four runners across home plate. The comeback attempt fell short, and the Orioles won 9-7. The Yankees clinched the division on their way to a World Series appearance the following night, and Goldman Hecht and Frankl were there, ready to capture the moments as they happened.

A baseball player in a pinstripe uniform swings a bat in a stadium. The batter watches the ball, while a catcher in gray and orange gear crouches behind. Spectators fill the stands in the background.
Aaron Judge watching his ninth-inning homerun on its way over the center field fence. It wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit, but it did make things interesting. | Photo by Jeremy Gray

Throughout the game, Goldman Hecht and Frankl, each positioned on opposite foul lines, continually shoot photos, armed with a Canon EOS R3 and a Canon EOS 1DX, respectively. They shoot mostly with telephoto lenses but occasionally use a shorter, wider lens to show the broader view at Yankee Stadium. Although the action is unpredictable, the lighting is steady, so they typically shoot in JPEG to keep their workflow swift. After all, images are constantly transmitted to the social media team stationed in the press box.

Yankees Photographers Wear Many Hats

The photographers followed the team throughout their lengthy and nearly perfect postseason run. While the Yankees did not win the World Series, the journey was incredible, and thanks to the talent of Goldman Hecht, Frankl, and the rest of the Yankees’ staff, the team’s millions of fans were able to follow along.

A baseball player in catching gear walks on a field, smiling and carrying a glove. A photographer kneels nearby, capturing the moment. The background features stadium advertisements.
Photo by Jeremy Gray

A baseball player in a striped uniform walks across the field under bright sunlight in a large, empty stadium. The sun sets in the background, casting long shadows on the grass.

Baseball player in a pinstripe uniform celebrates energetically on the field with arms raised. The crowd is visible in the background, and a teammate runs toward him.

A baseball player in a pinstripe uniform with the number 13 walks down a hallway holding hands with two children, also wearing jerseys with the number 13. The scene captures a family moment in a sports setting.

A man in a Yankees jersey happily walks through a grassy area surrounded by a crowd of smiling children and adults, some wearing baseball apparel. A stadium and playing fields are visible in the background.

A baseball player in a New York uniform jumps in celebration on a field, surrounded by enthusiastic fans in the stands. The opposing team, in blue jerseys, sits in the dugout watching the action.

Baseball and sports at large mean so much to so many people. Arie knows this first-hand, having gotten to share the long-awaited curse-breaking Cubs World Series victory with her dad in 2016. The images and memories of that moment will live on forever for her and other fans.

As the Yankees’ Chief Photographer, she has the incredible privilege to capture those same moments for Yankees fans. While the team did not win their coveted 28th World Series title this year, perhaps they will next year. And if they do, you can be sure Arie Goldman Hecht will be there, camera in hand, ready to capture the defining moments along the way.

Aerial view of a brightly lit stadium in a cityscape at twilight. The surrounding buildings and roads are illuminated, with a river visible, stretching towards the horizon under a partially cloudy sky.

And if my day with her was any indication, she will be as excited about the victory as anyone, a passion that is acutely felt in every frame she captures. Ariele Goldman Hecht is a brilliant photographer of many hats, but the one she wears most is that of an extremely passionate baseball fan.

Image credits: All photographs by Ariele Goldman Hecht (New York Yankees) unless otherwise noted.

