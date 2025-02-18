The Osmo Mobile 7 is a Smartphone Gimbal with DJI’s Latest Tracking Tech

DJI announced the Osmo Mobile 7 and Osmo Mobile 7P, a phone gimbal with the company’s seventh-generation three-axis stabilization system as well as intelligent tracking via ActiveTrack 7.0.

First, the Osmo Mobile 7P maintains the lightweight and portable nature of the Mobiel 6 but features a more powerful three-axis smartphone stabilizer. It also featuers what DJI is calling the Multifunctional Module which lets users track subjects and illuminate them with an integrated light with variable power and color temperatures. It is, in essense, DJI’s answer to the popular Hohem iSteady M7 gimbal, but while it doesn’t have a detachable screen for monitoring, it is capable of managing audio since the Multifunctional Module also functions as a microphone receiver. When it is connected to a smartphone via USB-C, it can deliver high-quality audio simultaneously with extra power.

The Osmo Mobile 7 is what DJI claims to be the lightest gimbal in its class at 10 oucnes (about 300 grams). Like the Osmo Mobile 7P, it is compact and designed to be simple to use but comes at a more entry-level price yet is still compatible with the Multifunctional Module (which is sold separately).

“From award-winning filmmakers to short-form content creators, DJI continues to expand our ecosystem of creative camera technologies and push the industry forward,” Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI, says. “With the Osmo Mobile 7 Series’ latest advances in intelligent tracking and camera stabilization, capturing beautiful, professional content with a smartphone has never been easier.”

The Multifunctional Module is a critical piece to the Osmo Mobile 7 series. It allows users to track subjects through the smartphone’s native camera and promises to accurately maintain focus even in difficult autofocus situations such as crowds or if the subjects is obscured temporarily. It attaches magnetically to the gimbal and is controlled with hand gestures to give it multiple commands. When combined with DJI’s Mimo app, the Osmo Mobile 7 series with the Multifunctional Module uses ActiveTrack 7.0, which the company says is its most advanced tracking technology.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 7 series is available starting today from DJI’s website. The Osmo Mobile 7P costs $149 while the Osmo Mobile 7 retails for $89. Optional accessories, such as a magnetic quick-release mount, Mic Mini transmitter, and a grip, are also available.

Image credits: DJI