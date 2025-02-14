Tokina is Bringing Its 11-18mm f/2.8 to Fujifilm X-Mount

Kenko Tokina announced that it is bringing its atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8 lens to Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras. It remains the first “super-wide-angle zoom” in the company’s line designed exclusively for mirrorless cameras.

The ultra-wide zoom features a 35mm full-frame equivalent focal range of about 17-27mm (depending on the manufacturer) and maintains an f/2.8 throughout. Tokina says it boasts high contrast, low distortion, and a quick, reliable autofocus system that allows it to work for both video and photo capture.

“With its compact design, versatile focal length, and optical quality, the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X is the perfect gear for shooting landscape, group photos, environmental portraits, architecture, astrophotography, automobile photography, street snaps, documentary videos, and vlogging,” Tokina says.

Notably, Fujifilm doesn’t have a direct competitor to this lens despite a 17-28mm f/2.8 zoom being a classic option for full-frame cameras. The closest Fujifilm has to a first-party option is an XF 8-16mm f/2.8 which is not only wider and therefore not a one-to-one alternative, but it also doesn’t take filters and is extremely expensive at $1,500.

The atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8 is constructed from 13 elements arranged into 11 groups including two aspherical elements and two super low-dispersion glass elements which are designed to suppress chromatic aberration. It has an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/22 via a nine-bladed diaphragm. The lens also supports firmware updating via a USB port, but it is unfortunately a microUSB.

The lens also promises a a compact and lightweight design as well as versatility thanks to its internal zoom which doesn’t change the center of gravity and the minimum focusing distance of 19 centimeters (7.5 inches) at the wide end and 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) at the long end.

Below are a few sample images captured with the lens, provided courtesy of Kenko Tokina.

Eagel-eyed photographers might recognize that this lens formula is exactly the same as the one Tokina released for Sony E-mount in 2022. In PetaPixel‘s review, the E-mount version of the lens was found to do a good job balancing quality with low price. That lens is still available for a very low $399, discounted from the original $600.

The Tokina atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8 for Fujifilm X is going to come in at a premium comparatively: it will retail for $699 when it hits retail shelves on March 14, 2025.

Image credits: Tokina