Tamron’s Godzilla Collab at CP+ Looks Sick as Hell

Jeremy Gray
Exhibition booth featuring models of Godzilla and a cityscape, displaying lens cleaning products. Overhead signage shows "Zoom," "Macro," and other lens types. Bright screens in the background add a modern and dynamic atmosphere.
Booth rendering. The actual booth design may vary.

When the International Camera and Photo Imaging Show (CP+) kicks off in Yokohama at the end of February, Tamron will throw down the gauntlet for the most engaging booth design. Tamron announced a team-up with Godzilla, the famous Japanese monster, for its CP+ booth design.

Spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, Tamron’s CP+ exhibition will include a large city environment that comprises much of its total booth space. Large Godzilla and Mechagodzilla statues will be posed at the center, ready for battle. The characters have appeared in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (2002) and Godzilla vs. Mothra vs. Mechagodzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2003).

“At the exhibition, you can not only experience the powerful figure of Godzilla up close, but you can also take pictures freely with the experience cameras and lenses displayed at the booth,” Tamron says in a Japanese language press release. “The exhibition is enjoyable not only for Godzilla fans, but also for those who are experiencing Godzilla for the first time. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the history and evolution of monster movies!”

A modern exhibit booth displays "TAMRON" and "ゴジラ" in bold letters. The setup includes areas for lens displays and cleaning, with a sleek, professional design. The background is dark, emphasizing the illuminated brand names.
Booth rendering. The actual booth design may vary.

Alongside the Godzilla diorama display, there will also be a special effects demo experience. Visitors are invited to capture photos and videos of the diorama and the rest of the Godzilla installation using the provided Tamron lenses. There will also be a special macro lens experience corner where people can capture close-up shots of Godzilla and a special miniature diorama.

The image features the silhouette of Godzilla in white against a black background. The word "TAMRON" is in blue and Godzilla's name in Japanese is in red next to it.

In true trade show fashion, booth visitors can also grab some swag. The first 300 people to register as new members for a Tamron ID at CP+ will receive a unique Tamron | Godzilla sticker.

Tamron has created a special video for the occasion, which can be seen above. This will also be shown at the Tamron | Godzilla booth on a large screen at CP+.

Beyond the Godzilla-themed diorama and hands-on experiences, Tamron will be showcasing its latest lenses. Tamron’s 2024 was quite productive, with the company releasing two versatile zoom lenses and the excellent 90mm f/2.8 macro lens. These lenses and more will be available for visitors to try.

PetaPixel will be reporting all the latest photography news directly from CP+. The show runs from February 27 to March 2 in Yokohama, Japan.

Image credits: Tamron

