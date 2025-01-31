Anton Bauer’s Eden is a ‘Portable Power Grid’ for Mobile Cinema Productions

Anton Bauer announced a new 2.5kWh mobile power station called the Eden. The compact battery solution features two AC outlets and four USB-C ports to power a range of tools off-site for hours.

The robust battery solution measures 9.17 by 18.35 by 20.91 inches and weighs 6.39 pounds, meaning it only takes up a small section of a studio cart while still providing consistent and abundant power to multiple tools. Meant for high-end television and cinema use, Eden offers both AC and DC power options (including a photovoltaic charging function for solar panels) and is IP65 waterproof and dustproof to allow it to be used basically anywhere.

“Eden functions as a seamless uninterruptible power supply (UPS), protecting your sensitive equipment from power outages. Whether you’re shooting a critical scene or hosting an event, EDEN ensures your power flow remains uninterrupted, shifting smoothly from grid to battery power in an instant,” Anton Bauer says.

Anton Bauer describes the Eden as providing “grid-quality power, rapid recharging, and seamless integration” with high-end cinema gear. The rapid recharging refers to the ability to go from empty to full in just four hours via an AC outlet. While it does have the ability to work with solar panels, as mentioned, the recharge rate will vary depending on weather conditions.

“Until now, filmmakers had to rely on products designed for recreational use, which often fell short of powering professional-grade cinematography equipment,” Andrew Hutton, Head of Product Management at Anton/Bauer, says. “With Eden, we’ve created a solution that embodies Anton/Bauer’s reliability and performance while addressing the specific needs of cinematographers. EDEN’s robust capabilities ensure filmmakers can focus on their craft without power concerns.”

The six ports are joined by a small 3.3-inch color LCD screen that provides users with visible information on performance data and diagnostics. Anton Bauer also designed the Eden to support daisy chaining, allowing capacity to be extended by linking multiple Eden units together. The units together “discharge sequentially ensuring continuous power to equipment without interruption.”

This much power doesn’t come cheap. Anton Bauer’s Eden 2.5kWh mobile power station costs $3,699. Anton Bauer doesn’t sell through its own website, so the Eden can only be acquired through dealers. It is expected to be available by February 5.

Image credits: Anton Bauer