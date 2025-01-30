Canon Unveils Two 13-Inch Printers Made for Photographers

Canon unveiled two new 13-inch wireless inkjet photo printers ideal for photographers who want to print their favorite photos at home. The Pixma Pro-200S and imagePrograf Pro-310 share quite a few features with each other and look similar, differing primarily in terms of their ink and promised print quality.

Starting with the less expensive of the two, the Pixma Pro-200S, it is $599.99 and features a new eight-color dye-based ink system. The Chroma Life 100+ ink system promises an expanded color gamut compared to its predecessor, the Pixma Pro-200. The printer specifically promises an improved rendition of reds, blues, and deeper black levels.

Designed for photographers and other visual artists, the printer can make borderless prints up to 13 x 19 inches. It can print custom sizes up to 13 x 39 inches for non-borderless prints. It also aims to be speedy, promising an A3+ print in just 90 seconds. The print head has 6,144 total nozzles; its maximum printing resolution is 4,800 x 2,400 dots per inch. The Pro-200S can accept paper up to 0.6 millimeters thick via its manual feed tray.

The relatively compact printer has a 3-inch color LCD monitor and wireless connectivity and works alongside Canon’s free Professional Print & Layout plugin and software, which works inside Canon’s Digital Photo Professional photo editing application or industry-standard ones like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. The printer is 38.1 x 20.1 x 64 centimeters (15 x 7.9 x 25.2 inches) with its paper tray closed and weighs 14.5 kilograms (32 pounds).

The Canon Pixma Pro-200S is available purchase for $599.99 and is shipping now.

Moving to the higher-end Canon imagePrograf Pro-310, the successor to the Pro-300. This new 13-inch wireless inkjet photo printer costs $899.99, $300 more than the Pro-200S. Among the biggest differences between the two printers is the Pro-310’s 10-color Lucia Pro II pigment ink system with Chroma Optimizer. This archival-quality ink set promises prints that resist light damage for 200 years.

Beyond promising excellent color printing via its cyan, photo cyan, magenta, photo magenta, yellow, and red color inks, the Pro-310 promises excellent black-and-white printing thanks to its grey, photo black, and separate matte black ink. The Chroma Optimizer helps create smooth reflections and eliminate bronzing.

The print head has 7,680 total nozzles, 768 for each of the 10 ink channels. The maximum print resolution is the same as the Pixma printer: 4,800 x 2,400 DPI.

The Pro-310 also separates itself from the Pixma series by virtue of its print media options. While it can also print on the expected 13 x 19-inch paper size, it can make panoramic prints in custom lengths up to 70.8 inches (1,800 millimeters).

From a usability perspective, there are many similarities between Canon’s two new 13-inch printers. The Pro-310 also has a 3-inch color LCD monitor, works alongside Canon’s Professional Print and Layout software and plugin, and easily connects to the user’s computer wirelessly or via Ethernet. The imagePrograf Pro-310 is the same size as the Pro-200S, although it weighs about half a pound more.

The Canon imagePrograf Pro-310 is $899.99 and shipping now.

Image credits: Canon