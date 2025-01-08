Upgraded Tilta Khronos System Is Built for Avid iPhone Filmmakers

Tilta announced an improved version of its Khronos ecosystem for iPhone filmmakers. Designed for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, the revised system combines a protective case, modular design, and enhanced physical controls.

As new iPhone models like the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max deliver even better photo and video features and become full-fledged professional image capture devices, companies like Tilta have developed products that make the iPhone easier to use and more versatile within a professional workflow.

The original version of the Khronos launched last May for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and Tilta says that its newest version for Apple’s latest flagship smartphones incorporates feedback from users while also adapting to iPhone 16-specific features like the new Camera Control button via a button pass-through a capacitive touch button, rather than the cutout some case manufacturers have employed for the iPhone 16 family.

The Tilta Khronos system features a protective case, which comes in three new colors. This case is the backbone upon which users can attach various accessories, like grips, mic mounts, lights, Arca Swiss plates, port expansions, filters, USB-C hubs, and more. The Tilta Khronos case includes integrated circuitry to deliver power to accessories, and with select add-ons, users can control focus, zoom, and other camera adjustments using dedicated physical controls.

Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max version, the new Tilta Khronos case is 15 percent lighter. This brings the weight down to 58.5 grams (2.06 ounces) for the iPhone 16 Pro version and 67 grams (2.36 ounces) for the Pro Max case. While 15 percent is not a massive weight reduction, every little bit counts.

What is more evident from the outside are the new color options. While last year’s model shipped in just space gray and titanium white colorways, the latest case is also available in forest green, orange, and black varieties. Regardless of color choice, the Khronos protective case features a patented anti-slip quick-release system and is installable in seconds without any tools. The case’s frame is made of aluminum alloy and has a built-in kickstand and finger strap.

Pricing and Availability

The Khronos iPhone 16 Pro case starts at $129, although it is currently 10% off to celebrate the launch, bringing the price down to $116. The Tilta Khronos also comes in different kits with included accessories, such as a handheld kit with a grip for $269 and an ultimate kit with a USB-C hub, wooden knob, and mini LED panel for $449. Khronos lens adapters, cooling systems, Arca adapter, SSD holder, cold shoe quick release adapter, wireless receiver, filters, and more are available through Tilta’s store.

Image credits: Tilta