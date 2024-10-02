Tilta’s New Stabilizing Arm Attaches Action Cams and Smartphones to a Car

Tilta, known for its support equipment and accessories for cameras of all types and sizes, announced the Hydra Alien Mini, a new compact stabilizing arm designed for action cameras and smartphones.

The Hydra Alien Mini system, built for creators seeking portability, comprises the Hydra Alien Mini stabilization arm itself, a car mounting system, and a handheld handle for the arm.

The Hydra Alien Mini is far from Tilta’s first product designed for on-the-go creators. Earlier this year, Tilta announced new tabletop and travel video tripods and the Khronos ecosystem of accessories for iPhone-based filmmakers. The company’s accessories go beyond compact cameras, though, as the company also recently unveiled a sophisticated camera rig system for the new Canon EOS C400 professional cinema camera, joining Tilta’s other offerings for professional cinema cameras.

The Hydra Alien Mini isn’t even Tilta’s first car mounting solution. The company also offers a “regular” Hydra Alien series built to mount large, heavy cameras on fast-moving vehicles. Robust car mounting systems can become quite complex and expensive, as shown by not only the Hydra Alien but the RigWheels Kraken released last year.

While these big stabilizing arms are pricey, the Hydra Alien Mini is relatively affordable. Since it is built for action cameras and smartphones, which weigh much less than full-scale cinema rigs, the stabilizing arm itself is much smaller and lighter. It also requires a single suction cup to secure a camera to a car, rather than the usual litany of parts and attachments.

Tilta’s new compact stabilizing arm has low-drag damping thanks to its aluminum alloy shock-absorbing arm, ensuring stability at speeds up to 100 kilometers per hour (60 miles per hour). The entire kit with the car mounting attachment weighs just 983 grams (2.2 pounds) and can support camera loads up to 600 grams (1.32 pounds), plenty for the typical action camera. Tilta specifically calls out the DJI Action 3 and 4, DJI Pocket 3, and Insta360 X3 and X4, although the stabilizer is compatible with additional cameras, including an iPhone using the aforementioned Tilta Khronos system kit. And since the Tilta Hydra Alien Mini is lightweight, it is also easy to use handheld, and the shock-absorbing arm promises to keep footage stable even when running or shooting on uneven terrain.

Pricing and Availability

The Tilta Hydra Alien Mini starts at $139 for the handheld kit — the handle is also available separately for $26. The car mounting system ranges from $149 to $189, depending on optional add-ons. The $189 version comes with an electronic suction mount, which uses a motor to achieve fast, strong attachment to a car. Finally, the Hydra Alien Mini Ultimate Kit, which includes everything in the Hydra Alien Mini family, is available for $209. Complete purchasing information is available on Tilta’s website.

Image credits: Tilta