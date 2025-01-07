Insta360 Teams With Popular Photographer Peter McKinnon for Special X4 Kit

Insta360 has partnered with famous photographer, filmmaker, and content creator Peter McKinnon for a special Insta360 X4 Pro Bundle (Peter McKinnon Edition).

The new bundle is designed to meet the needs of professional creators and videographers and includes the Insta360 X4 camera, a battery, a 256GB microSD card, a lens cap, and a newly designed foldable two-in-one selfie stick featuring McKinnon’s signature. The kit comes in unique packaging featuring “the McKinnon aesthetic,” and promises a “premium unboxing experience.”

Alongside the standard Peter McKinnon Edition, Insta360 is also releasing a special limited-edition bundle that includes all the same gear as the standard edition, plus the PM Camera Tool, McKinnon Camera Sling (5L), and PM Lightroom V5 Presets Card. The PM Camera Tool promises to streamline a photographer’s workflow and includes bit drivers, a Phillips head screwdriver, a tripod tool, a flat head screwdriver, an SD card holder, a carrying case, and multiple hex bits. As for the sling bag, it’s a compact carrier designed for a lightweight camera system and promises easy, one-handed access.

McKinnon has handpicked these items, and the limited-edition release is limited to just 200 units and only available in the United States and Canada.

While the included X4 is the same as usual — an 8K 360-degree camera that shoots 5.7K/60p and 4K/100p video — the included selfie stick is new. Creators can use it as an invisible selfie stick to replicate drone shots or fold out the selfie stick to create a mini tripod. The selfie stick folds down to just 16.6 centimeters (6.5 inches) and includes a dedicated slot to store Insta360’s Mini Remote. This remote allows creators to control their camera from up to 10 meters (33 feet) away.

This is not the first time Peter McKinnon has teamed up with a well-known photo or video brand for special products. In October 2023, McKinnon worked with bag maker Nomatic for a new collection of McKinnon-branded backpacks, which was a follow-up to another McKinnon x Nomatic collection in 2021. While a collab like that one, or the new one with Insta360 makes a ton of sense, McKinnon has also veered off the well-trodden path of product collabs before, too, including with a Peter McKinnon jewelry collection. McKinnon is extremely popular, amassing nearly six million YouTube subscribers and 3.2 million Instagram followers.

Pricing and Availability

The standard Insta360 X4 Pro Bundle (Peter McKinnon Edition) is $629.99 and is available now. The limited-edition version is $869.99.

Image credits: Insta360