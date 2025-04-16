Insta360 Teases a New Adventure-Ready 360-Degree Camera

Insta360 will announce its next camera on April 22, and signs are pointing to a new 360-degree camera.

Based on the visuals featured in the teaser video above, which show many different action and sports scenes from the Insta360 X-series’ trademark 360-degree viewpoints, it sure looks like Insta360 will soon announce either a new version of the Insta360 X4 released last year or its successor. If it is an Insta360 X5, that would be a quick follow-up, arriving just one year after the X4. Coincidentally — or perhaps not a coincidence at all — Insta360 released this new teaser video exactly one year to the day after revealing the X4.

Throughout the teaser video, viewers see Insta360’s mysterious new camera chucked over a waterfall, taken on a jet ski, hitting the slopes with a snowboarder, scuba diving, rollerblading, biking, performing acrobatics (with a very interesting day-to-night transition sequence), figure skating, and even being hit with a hammer. As for that last one, although the camera survives the encounter by getting a new lens installed, Insta360 warns, “Do not attempt to replicate — smashing a camera may damage it.” A swappable lens guard is a feature in the X4, by the way.

While it’s not possible to determine any camera features based on which specific sports and activities are showcased in the video, it is possible to glean some basic info about how the upcoming camera is designed. It is definitely designed to be weather-resistant and waterproof. For reference, the Insta360 X4 is waterproof to 10 meters (33 feet) out of the box and can be further protected using a separate Invisible Dive Case, enabling use at 50 meters (164 feet) below the surface. Even if the new Insta360 camera is not more rugged than this, it would still be very durable.

The teaser shows some of the interesting effects and transitions that Insta360 X-series cameras are known for, while also showing a short sequence in which a user works on a smartphone. With a camera like the Insta360 X4, and presumably whatever this new camera is, users can edit their 360-degree video on a compatible smartphone, take advantage of various AI editing tools, and create a high-quality video ready for sharing.

It will be interesting to see what new features Insta360’s upcoming camera offers, as the Insta360 X4 is already a very capable device. Priced at $500, the Insta360 X4 captures 360-degree 8Kp30 and 5.7K60p video. It can even do 5.7K120p Bullet Time and capture 72-megapixel still photos. It has a lot of compelling specs, but it would be great to see a jump to 8Kp60 or the addition of some higher-quality video recording options.

Creators won’t need to wait very long to see what Insta360 has up its sleeve, as the company will unveil its newest camera next Tuesday, April 22, at 9 AM EDT (6 AM PDT). People can also enter to win the new camera by subscribing to Insta360’s YouTube channel, liking the video, and commenting “the number one activity you’d film with the camera if you win.” The winner will be revealed on April 22 as well.

Image credits: Insta360