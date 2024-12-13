Fotodiox’s New Mamiya 6 to Fujifilm GFX Lens Adapter is the First of Its Kind

Fotodiox announced the Mamiya 6 to Fujifilm GFX Fusion adapter, which it says is the first-ever lens adapter that can electronically control Mamiya 6 lenses.

The company says that Mamiya 6 rangefinder lenses were designed to be electronically controlled specifically by the Mamiya 6 camera which has made them impossible to adapt — until now. Using Fotodiox’s Fusion technology, electronic communication is successfully paired between the lens and a Fujifilm GFX body, allowing for some automated functions like aperture control.

“With the Fusion, you can mount and use Mamiya 6 lenses on your FUJIFILM GFX camera by unlocking their internal electronic leaf shutters, allowing you to take full advantage of this superb vintage glass,” the company says.

The all-metal adapter does have some specific startup instructions, however. When switching lenses, use the function button to calibrate the adapter to the lens for correct aperture EXIF data. This is done by setting the Mamiya 6 lens to f/8, installing the lens on the FUSION adapter, and then pressing the button to “FN” button on the adapter to calibrate.

“If you turn the camera on first, the adapter will produce a series of short beeps, indicating that you still need to unlock the lens’s shutter. Just turn the blue ring to unlock the shutter and the beeping will stop,” the company explains.

“When the lens shutter is closed, the adapter will beep to let you know, simply turn the blue ring on the adapter to open the lens shutter back up.”

If the camera goes to sleep, the shutter will lock again, which means photographers will have to wake the camera up and turn the blue ring again to unlock it.

“If your Fuji camera isn’t displaying the Mamiya 6 lens’s aperture setting correctly, turn off the camera. Set the aperture to f/8, hold down the function button on the adapter, and turn the camera back on while continuing to hold down the function button. The correct aperture setting should now be displayed,” Fotoxiox says.

Below are a few sample images captured with the lens, mounted on a GFX 100S II:

The Fotodiox Mamiya 6 to Fujifilm GFX Fusion adapter has an all-metal construction and includes a USB port (unfortunately, micro USB) to enable future firmware updates. It is available starting today for $500 and comes with a 24-month warranty.

Image credits: Fotodiox