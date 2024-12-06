Missing Local News Photographer Found Dead Inside His Vehicle

A missing local news photographer has been found dead in his vehicle in Houston outside a Burger King.

58-year-old Tim Bristow was found yesterday (Thursday) after a search that began on Wednesday when he was reported as a missing person last seen in Jersey Village in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Bristow was an enterprising photographer and videographer who owned his own news agency Metro Video Services.

Harris County Sherrif’s Office found Bristow inside his vehicle and believes he died from natural causes.

According to CW39, Houston Police are reviewing security footage to aid their investigation but it apps Bristow pulled into the Burger King parking lot at 9:15 P.M. and never left his vehicle. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

On Facebook, Bristow’s relative said that his “heart was weak”.

“My brother was found but sadly it wasn’t the outcome we were praying for,” says Judy Bristow.

“Today is his birthday so he is celebrating with his Heavenly Father but my heart is crushed! Not sure what I’ll do without my best friend, ride or die, confidant, my secret keeper, my brother.

“From the day he was born he was my younger brother who I thought I needed to protect, we protected each other. He was the most caring, loving person. He would do anything for anyone.”

Bristow’s company Metro Video Services also took to Facebook to confirm his death and pay tribute.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Metro Video Services owner Timothy ‘Tim’ Bristow,” the company writes.

“Tim was a dedicated journalist through-and-through, and truly had a huge heart for chasing down breaking news stories in Houston, every night for more than 30 years.

“More importantly, Tim was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many in the Houston area and beyond. From his family, to his many, many friends who included fellow journalists from across the country, and first responders alike, Tim was well loved and will be sorely missed by so many people.

“Tim helped to jumpstart the careers of many highly-talented photojournalists across the country during his time running Metro Video Services, and helped them to discover their passion for chasing down and reporting on breaking news, and there are so many of us who will be forever grateful to him for the opportunities that he gave us to start our careers.”

