Missing Photographer, Who Got Lost in Florida Wilderness, is Rescued

A photographer, who got lost after he ventured out to take photographs in a Florida marsh, had to be saved by rescue teams.

The photographer, who was not named by authorities, went out to take pictures of the Fort Drum Marsh area in Indian River County, Florida on Sunday.

However, the man, who is 84 years old, got lost while taking photos in the wilderness area, which includes 21,000 acres of swamp, marsh, and forest.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), alongside the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO), responded to the incident and rescued the photographer after he got lost in Fort Drum Marsh.

Drones and ground searches initially attempted to locate the photographer on Sunday, but hours passed before he was found due to the thick brush and challenging terrain.

The photographer was eventually located by two sergeants at around 3 A.M. on Monday. However, they were unable to their way back out in the dark and had to be rescued after a coordinated effort from local sheriff’s offices and rescue teams after sunrise.

The Fort Drum Wildlife Management Area and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office resorted to flying the entire group out by helicopter and rescuing them later that morning. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the team’s rescue efforts on social media.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, a “screamer suit” was used to secure the photographer for the airlift, which an aviation mechanic initiated to hoist him into the helicopter safely. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office team then returned to extract the sergeants and the medic.

Upon being hoisted aboard, the photographer was provided care at a nearby location by the Indian River County Fire Rescue before his hospitalization. The identity of the man and details of his condition were not released by authorities.

Last year, a photographer in Australia went missing for over a week after she suffered a snake bite while documenting wild horses. PetaPixel also reported on a wildlife photographer who went missing at sea but was eventually found in a different country. 54-year-old Chris Ellery set off from the coast of Pembrokeshire, West Wales, in the U.K. to take wildlife and sunset photos. However, after his engine failed, he drifted to Ireland.

Image credits: All photos via the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.