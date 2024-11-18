Markus Hofstätter’s restoration of a 113-year-old 3D camera is a masterclass in patience and precision. Known for his expertise in wet plate photography and breathing new life into historical equipment, Hofstätter continues his journey of preserving photographic history with the revival of the Stereo-Nettel camera. His latest endeavor takes a storied piece of technology and brings it into the modern age while respecting its original character.

The Stereo-Nettel, a 1911 stereo camera, is more than a relic. It represents an era when photography was pushing boundaries in three-dimensional imaging. Hofstätter acquired the camera in a dilapidated state. It wasn’t functional, and its mechanics were stiff from decades of neglect. However, this didn’t deter him. With a history of similar projects, including uncovering and developing century-old film, Hofstätter embraced the challenge.

In his blog, Hofstätter meticulously documents the restoration process, highlighting each phase. His approach combines historical accuracy with innovative problem-solving. The camera required a complete disassembly, with each part carefully cleaned, repaired, or replaced. The most challenging aspect was addressing the bellows, which were riddled with holes. Rather than replacing them outright, Hofstätter repaired the original bellows using a combination of materials to maintain their authenticity while ensuring functionality.

The mechanical restoration was just one part of the story. Ensuring the camera could take photos again required extensive calibration. The original lenses were retained, but their alignment and functionality were adjusted to suit modern photographic demands. The goal wasn’t to alter the camera’s character but to make it capable of creating images as it would have over a century ago.

Hofstätter didn’t stop at the mechanical repairs. Bringing the Stereo-Nettel back to life meant making it produce the kind of results it was designed for. He conducted a series of test shoots to capture stereoscopic images, carefully working with the dual lenses to ensure proper focus and alignment. The resulting images demonstrate the depth and clarity that made stereo photography such a marvel during its time.

In his video accompanying the blog, Hofstätter shares a behind-the-scenes look at his methods. He explains the nuances of working with such an intricate piece of equipment, from its fragile mechanisms to the specific challenges of handling stereo imagery. The project is as much a technical feat as it is an artistic one, requiring a deep understanding of photographic history and practical engineering.

Image credits: Markus Hofstätter