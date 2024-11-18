Photographer Brings 113-Year-Old 3D Camera Back to Life With 3D Printing

Chris Monlux

A stereoscope viewer mounted on a tripod, positioned outdoors with a blurred natural background, displaying two identical slide images of a tree branch.

Markus Hofstätter’s restoration of a 113-year-old 3D camera is a masterclass in patience and precision. Known for his expertise in wet plate photography and breathing new life into historical equipment, Hofstätter continues his journey of preserving photographic history with the revival of the Stereo-Nettel camera. His latest endeavor takes a storied piece of technology and brings it into the modern age while respecting its original character.

The Stereo-Nettel, a 1911 stereo camera, is more than a relic. It represents an era when photography was pushing boundaries in three-dimensional imaging. Hofstätter acquired the camera in a dilapidated state. It wasn’t functional, and its mechanics were stiff from decades of neglect. However, this didn’t deter him. With a history of similar projects, including uncovering and developing century-old film, Hofstätter embraced the challenge.

In his blog, Hofstätter meticulously documents the restoration process, highlighting each phase. His approach combines historical accuracy with innovative problem-solving. The camera required a complete disassembly, with each part carefully cleaned, repaired, or replaced. The most challenging aspect was addressing the bellows, which were riddled with holes. Rather than replacing them outright, Hofstätter repaired the original bellows using a combination of materials to maintain their authenticity while ensuring functionality.

A 3D printer with blue components printing a black object on a flat bed. Its nozzle moves precisely, depositing filament layer by layer. The setup is illuminated, revealing the intricate details of the machine in action.

Hands holding a transparent sheet with glowing blue rectangles, set against a blue background. A box and a black film roll are partially visible nearby on a table.

A person grinds a substance on a glass plate using a spatula. The plate rests on a paper towel on a metal surface. A small bottle is visible on the left side of the image.

The mechanical restoration was just one part of the story. Ensuring the camera could take photos again required extensive calibration. The original lenses were retained, but their alignment and functionality were adjusted to suit modern photographic demands. The goal wasn’t to alter the camera’s character but to make it capable of creating images as it would have over a century ago.

Hands are assembling or disassembling a rectangular plastic casing against a green grid-patterned background. Additional small components are scattered around.

Hofstätter didn’t stop at the mechanical repairs. Bringing the Stereo-Nettel back to life meant making it produce the kind of results it was designed for. He conducted a series of test shoots to capture stereoscopic images, carefully working with the dual lenses to ensure proper focus and alignment. The resulting images demonstrate the depth and clarity that made stereo photography such a marvel during its time.

A stereoscope standing on a tripod, displaying two images of a skateboard ramp with a skateboarder in mid-air. The background is softly blurred, drawing focus to the stereoscope's lenses and the images within.

A vintage camera with a large lens is resting on a dark surface, creating a dramatic shadow. The camera has a textured body and a metallic finish, with details highlighted by soft lighting.

A vintage camera is mounted on a wooden surface in front of another camera set on a tripod. The setup is indoors with soft lighting and blurred background.

In his video accompanying the blog, Hofstätter shares a behind-the-scenes look at his methods. He explains the nuances of working with such an intricate piece of equipment, from its fragile mechanisms to the specific challenges of handling stereo imagery. The project is as much a technical feat as it is an artistic one, requiring a deep understanding of photographic history and practical engineering.

Image credits: Markus Hofstätter

